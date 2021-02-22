 
 

42 Dugg Calls Reports of Shooting on Music Video Set 'Fake S**t'

42 Dugg Calls Reports of Shooting on Music Video Set 'Fake S**t'
Instagram
Celebrity

The 'We Paid' spitter seems to deny that he and fellow rapper Roddy Ricch were involved in a shooting that reportedly erupted during the filming of their music video in Atlanta.

  • Feb 22, 2021

AceShowbiz - 42 Dugg has further addressed reports of shooting on the set of his music video with Roddy Ricch. While going on Instagram Live with fellow rapper Lil Baby on late Sunday, February 21, the Detroit-born artist seemed to deny any involvement in the reported gunfire.

"Y'all stop with that fake s**t, man. We ain't been around no gun shooting, none of that," he said during a conversation with his "Grace" collaborator. Confirming that he and Roddy are both okay, he added, "Real talk, man. We good...Thanks for the love, though. I appreciate the love, though."

Earlier reports said that shooting took place during the music video filming for 42 Dugg and Roddy in southwest Atlanta on Sunday afternoon. According to WSBTV Atlanta, officers responded to shots fired at a scrap yard on the 500 block of Wells Street at around 4 P.M.

  See also...

An eyewitness, who was working as a medic on set, told GSB-TV that the series of gunshots scattered approximately 50 people from the site. "Everyone started running, trying to get out. Or take cover, lot of places to take cover in there," the witness said. "Anyone that was injured, I laid hands on 'em to make sure they were OK. Just glad it wasn't a lot worse then it could have been…could have been worse."

While earlier reports said three people were injured in the incident, Channel 2 Action News reporter Steve Gehlbach later said that Atlanta Police have confirmed only two men were shot at music video shoot, and both are now in stable condition. He also reported that both victims are not the artists, though identities of the victims have not been released.

Meanwhile, one man was arrested on the scene, but it was for drug possession charge instead of being directly related to the shooting. It's still unclear though who was the target of the shooting, while the shooter has not been identified. It's additionally unconfirmed if 42 Dugg and Roddy were present on the set during the shooting.

Roddy has not spoken up on the incident, but his friend previously assured that the "High Fashion" star wasn't injured in the incident. "My n***a Roddy good, all the homies good," so DJ A-Tron tweeted.

You can share this post!

Gigi Hadid Treats Fans to New Pictures of Daughter Khai
Related Posts
42 Dugg Assures He Is Okay After Shooting on Music Video Set

42 Dugg Assures He Is Okay After Shooting on Music Video Set

Rapper 42 Dugg Facing 5 Years in Jail After Arrested for Fleeing Cop

Rapper 42 Dugg Facing 5 Years in Jail After Arrested for Fleeing Cop

Rapper 42 Dugg Claps Back at Gay Speculation: I Don't Need Fake Attention

Rapper 42 Dugg Claps Back at Gay Speculation: I Don't Need Fake Attention

42 Dugg Reportedly Dropped by Lil Baby's Label After Gay Speculation

42 Dugg Reportedly Dropped by Lil Baby's Label After Gay Speculation

Most Read
Elton John Slimming Down During Covid-19 Pandemic
Celebrity

Elton John Slimming Down During Covid-19 Pandemic

Queen Takes Punitive Action After Meghan Markle and Prince Harry Won't Return to Royal Family

Queen Takes Punitive Action After Meghan Markle and Prince Harry Won't Return to Royal Family

Joe Biden's Brother Seen Maskless at Floyd Mayweather's Extravagant Birthday Party Amid Pandemic

Joe Biden's Brother Seen Maskless at Floyd Mayweather's Extravagant Birthday Party Amid Pandemic

Megan Thee Stallion Defends Beau Pardison Fontaine Amid Concerns Over Alleged Fight Video

Megan Thee Stallion Defends Beau Pardison Fontaine Amid Concerns Over Alleged Fight Video

Internet Finds Megan Thee Stallion's Self-Edited Magazine Pictures 'Bland'

Internet Finds Megan Thee Stallion's Self-Edited Magazine Pictures 'Bland'

Natti Natasha Strips Off to Bare Baby Bump as She's Pregnant With First Child

Natti Natasha Strips Off to Bare Baby Bump as She's Pregnant With First Child

Jaime King's Estranged Husband Welcomes Baby Son With Girlfriend Cyn

Jaime King's Estranged Husband Welcomes Baby Son With Girlfriend Cyn

Celebrities Who Lost Parents in Tragic Deaths

Celebrities Who Lost Parents in Tragic Deaths

Shanna Moakler 'Happy' for Travis Barker's Romance With Kourtney Kardashian Despite Apparent Diss

Shanna Moakler 'Happy' for Travis Barker's Romance With Kourtney Kardashian Despite Apparent Diss

Tim McGraw's Private Island in Bahamas Put on Sale

Tim McGraw's Private Island in Bahamas Put on Sale

Elton John Compares Olly Alexander to Freddie Mercury

Elton John Compares Olly Alexander to Freddie Mercury

Kanye West Seeing Counselors and Advisors to Cope With Kim Kardashian's Divorce Filing

Kanye West Seeing Counselors and Advisors to Cope With Kim Kardashian's Divorce Filing

Tessica Brown Denies Rumors of Her Suing Gorilla Glue After Viral Hair Mishap

Tessica Brown Denies Rumors of Her Suing Gorilla Glue After Viral Hair Mishap