 

42 Dugg Faces More Time in Prison After Entering Guilty Plea

Cover Images/Seth Browarnik
The Interscope Records artist, best known for his collaborations with Lil Baby including 'Grace' and 'We Paid', was taken into custody in May 2022 after he failed to turn himself in.

  • Mar 24, 2023

AceShowbiz - It looks like 42 Dugg will spend more time in jail. The "Maybach" rapper reportedly faces more time in prison after he pleaded guilty to failing to surrender.

The Interscope Records artist entered the guilty plea after purposely avoiding a six-month sentence for illegal possession of a firearm. Now, he faces up to five years in prison and $250,000 fine. He is set to be sentenced on May 10.

42 Dugg was taken into custody in his hometown of Detroit in May 2022. According to The Detroit News, federal agents were able to intercept him as his private jet landed in Detroit following a flight from Memphis, Tennessee.

42 Dugg, best known for his collaborations with Lil Baby including "Grace" and "We Paid", was supposed to report to a West Virginia federal prison camp on April 12 of that year, but he failed to surrender in time.

42 Dugg has faced a string of legal issues since 2017. He was originally convicted of carjacking and felony firearms possession, for which he received probation. In November 2019, the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms, and Explosives got an anonymous tip that the rap star had violated the terms of probation by firing a gun in a shooting range in Atlanta.

The hip-hop artist was subsequently arrested in March 2020 and sentenced to three years probation with a $90,000 fine for illegal possession of a firearm. He was apprehended again in August 2020 for evading police just two months prior.

In May 2021, 42 Dugg and his legal team entered plea negotiations for the gun charge, which carried a maximum sentence of 10 years. He seemed to score a huge win last November as he was able to avoid jail time and got away with probation with the plea deal. However, a judge revoked his probation soon after and gave him a six-month jail sentence followed by two years of supervised release.

