42 Dugg Laments Going 'Through the Worst' in Prison

Facebook Celebrity

The Detroit-born rapper shares a statement around one week after he entered the guilty plea for purposely avoiding a six-month sentence for illegal possession of a firearm.

Mar 30, 2023

AceShowbiz - 42 Dugg just released a statement amid his incarceration. The "Maybach" spitter, who has been in prison since last year, lamented "going throug h the worst" for not getting "jail free cards."

"A lot of these n***as got get out jail free cards," the Interscope Records artist fumed on Instagram Story on Tuesday, March 28. "I guess 'cause I'm turnt I gotta go through the worst!!!!! Death Before Dishonour, #FREEDEMBOYZ."

42 Dugg's post arrived around a week after he entered the guilty plea for purposely avoiding a six-month sentence for illegal possession of a firearm. Now, he faces up to five years in prison and $250,000 fine. He is set to be sentenced on May 10.

The rapper was taken into custody in his hometown of Detroit in May 2022. According to The Detroit News, federal agents were able to intercept him as his private jet landed in Detroit following a flight from Memphis, Tennessee.

42 Dugg, best known for his collaborations with Lil Baby including "Grace" and "We Paid", was supposed to report to a West Virginia federal prison camp on April 12 of that year, but he failed to surrender in time.

This was not 42 Dugg's first legal trouble. He was originally convicted of carjacking and felony firearms possession in 2017, for which he received probation. In November 2019, the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms, and Explosives got an anonymous tip that the rap star had violated the terms of probation by firing a gun in a shooting range in Atlanta.

The hip-hop artist was subsequently arrested in March 2020 and sentenced to three years probation with a $90,000 fine for illegal possession of a firearm. He was apprehended again in August 2020 for evading police just two months prior.

You can share this post!