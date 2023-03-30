 

42 Dugg Laments Going 'Through the Worst' in Prison

42 Dugg Laments Going 'Through the Worst' in Prison
Facebook
Celebrity

The Detroit-born rapper shares a statement around one week after he entered the guilty plea for purposely avoiding a six-month sentence for illegal possession of a firearm.

  • Mar 30, 2023

AceShowbiz - 42 Dugg just released a statement amid his incarceration. The "Maybach" spitter, who has been in prison since last year, lamented "going throug h the worst" for not getting "jail free cards."

"A lot of these n***as got get out jail free cards," the Interscope Records artist fumed on Instagram Story on Tuesday, March 28. "I guess 'cause I'm turnt I gotta go through the worst!!!!! Death Before Dishonour, #FREEDEMBOYZ."

42 Dugg's post arrived around a week after he entered the guilty plea for purposely avoiding a six-month sentence for illegal possession of a firearm. Now, he faces up to five years in prison and $250,000 fine. He is set to be sentenced on May 10.

  Editors' Pick

The rapper was taken into custody in his hometown of Detroit in May 2022. According to The Detroit News, federal agents were able to intercept him as his private jet landed in Detroit following a flight from Memphis, Tennessee.

42 Dugg, best known for his collaborations with Lil Baby including "Grace" and "We Paid", was supposed to report to a West Virginia federal prison camp on April 12 of that year, but he failed to surrender in time.

This was not 42 Dugg's first legal trouble. He was originally convicted of carjacking and felony firearms possession in 2017, for which he received probation. In November 2019, the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms, and Explosives got an anonymous tip that the rap star had violated the terms of probation by firing a gun in a shooting range in Atlanta.

The hip-hop artist was subsequently arrested in March 2020 and sentenced to three years probation with a $90,000 fine for illegal possession of a firearm. He was apprehended again in August 2020 for evading police just two months prior.

You can share this post!

You might also like

Wiz Khalifa Gives 'Don't Text Don't Call' ft. Snoop Dogg Music Video Treatment

John Mayer Reveals New Fall Dates for His Solo Tour
Related Posts
42 Dugg Faces More Time in Prison After Entering Guilty Plea

42 Dugg Faces More Time in Prison After Entering Guilty Plea

42 Dugg Arrested After Avoiding 6-Month Prison Sentence

42 Dugg Arrested After Avoiding 6-Month Prison Sentence

42 Dugg Wants to Fight 6ix9ine for $500K Amid Online Back-and-Forth

42 Dugg Wants to Fight 6ix9ine for $500K Amid Online Back-and-Forth

Woman Accusing 42 Dugg of Hostage and Assault Shares Graphic Pics of Alleged Injuries

Woman Accusing 42 Dugg of Hostage and Assault Shares Graphic Pics of Alleged Injuries

Latest News
Jonah Hill Plays Coy When Asked About Kanye West and Jews
  • Mar 30, 2023

Jonah Hill Plays Coy When Asked About Kanye West and Jews

John Mayer Reveals New Fall Dates for His Solo Tour
  • Mar 30, 2023

John Mayer Reveals New Fall Dates for His Solo Tour

Nicolas Cage Accepts Getting Slapped by Fans as 'Part of the Job'
  • Mar 30, 2023

Nicolas Cage Accepts Getting Slapped by Fans as 'Part of the Job'

42 Dugg Laments Going 'Through the Worst' in Prison
  • Mar 30, 2023

42 Dugg Laments Going 'Through the Worst' in Prison

Adam Sandler Marvels at His Wife's 'Good Legs'
  • Mar 30, 2023

Adam Sandler Marvels at His Wife's 'Good Legs'

Quando Rondo Insists He Didn't Use Lil Durk's Lookalike in 'Soul Reaper' Visuals
  • Mar 30, 2023

Quando Rondo Insists He Didn't Use Lil Durk's Lookalike in 'Soul Reaper' Visuals

Most Read
Tiffany Haddish Confirms Marvin Jones Romance With Sweet Kiss One Year After Split From Common
Celebrity

Tiffany Haddish Confirms Marvin Jones Romance With Sweet Kiss One Year After Split From Common

Joanna Krupa Gets Divorced by Husband Douglas Nunes After 5 Years of Marriage

Joanna Krupa Gets Divorced by Husband Douglas Nunes After 5 Years of Marriage

Judge Joe Brown Denies Speculations He Sexually Assaulted Sheryl Lee Ralph

Judge Joe Brown Denies Speculations He Sexually Assaulted Sheryl Lee Ralph

6ix9ine's Alleged Sex Tape With Ex-Girlfriend Jade Leaks Online

6ix9ine's Alleged Sex Tape With Ex-Girlfriend Jade Leaks Online

Blac Chyna Unexpectedly Shows Love to Daughter Dream's 'Auntie' Kim Kardashian

Blac Chyna Unexpectedly Shows Love to Daughter Dream's 'Auntie' Kim Kardashian

Lori Harvey Calls Damson Idris Her 'Fine Uber Driver' After Breakup Rumors

Lori Harvey Calls Damson Idris Her 'Fine Uber Driver' After Breakup Rumors

6ix9ine May Have 'a Bounty' on His Head Following Bloody Gym Attack, Jermaine Dupri Says

6ix9ine May Have 'a Bounty' on His Head Following Bloody Gym Attack, Jermaine Dupri Says

Tom Brady 'Dating Around' Five Months After Finalizing Divorce From Gisele Bundchen

Tom Brady 'Dating Around' Five Months After Finalizing Divorce From Gisele Bundchen

'Love and Hip Hop' Star Brittney Taylor Breaks Silence After Being Arrested for Attacking Baby Daddy

'Love and Hip Hop' Star Brittney Taylor Breaks Silence After Being Arrested for Attacking Baby Daddy