42 Dugg Assures He Is Okay After Shooting on Music Video Set

Facebook Celebrity

While the 'We Paid' hitmaker takes to Instagram Story to address the gunfire that erupted during the music video filming, DJ A-Tron confirms that Roddy Ricch wasn't injured either in the incident.

Feb 22, 2021

AceShowbiz - 42 Dugg is okay despite the recent shooting on the set of his music video featuring Roddy Ricch that left several people injured. The 26-year-old rapper took to Instagram Story to assure his fans that he wasn't hurt in the incident.

42 Dugg, whose real name is Dion Marquise Hayes, shared a video that features him wearing a balaclava while he touched around his neck, seemingly showing that he's not injured anywhere on his body. He then moved the camera to capture him from head to toe, while writing over the video, "Appreciate the concerns though I did not get SHOT!!!!!!"

42 Dugg didn't address the shooting further as it's also unconfirmed if he and his collaborator Roddy were present on the set during the gunfire.

Roddy has not spoken up on the incident, but his friend confirms that the "High Fashion" star wasn't injured in the incident. "My n***a Roddy good, all the homies good," so DJ A-Tron tweeted on Sunday, February 21.

DJ A-Tron addressed Roddy Ricch's condition after shooting on music video set.

A few hours earlier, reports emerged that shooting erupted during the music video filming for 42 Dugg and Roddy in southwest Atlanta on Sunday afternoon. According to WSBTV Atlanta, officers responded to shots fired at a scrap yard on the 500 block of Wells Street at around 4 P.M.

In his latest update on the incident, Channel 2 Action News reporter Steve Gehlbach said that Atlanta Police have confirmed only two men were shot at music video shoot, and both are now in stable condition. He also reported that both victims are not the artists, though identities of the victims have not been released.

Meanwhile, one man was arrested on the scene, but it was for drug possession charge instead of being directly related to the shooting. It's still unclear though who was the target of the shooting, while the shooter has not been identified.