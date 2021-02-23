 
 

Daft Punk Call It Quits After 28 Years

Electronic dance duo Guy-Manuel de Homem-Christo and Thomas Bangalter, famous for their robot characters, have split after making music together for over two decades.

  • Feb 23, 2021

AceShowbiz - Electronic dance duo Daft Punk have called it quits after 28 years.

The influential hitmakers, Guy-Manuel de Homem-Christo and Thomas Bangalter, broke the news to fans on Monday (22Feb21), in a video, titled "Epilogue".

The eight-minute clip features the pair's robot characters walking in a desert, before one turns to the other and removes his leather jacket to unveil an energy pack. The other presses a button on the pack as his pal walks off, and then explodes.

The footage, taken from their 2006 film "Electroma", ends with the dates, "1993-2021."

Daft Punk's publicist, Kathryn Frazier, has since confirmed the group has parted ways although no further details have been revealed.

The musicians rose to fame in the late 1990s as part of the French house movement before blending their songs with elements of disco, funk, rock, techno, and synthpop.

They released their first album, "Homework", in 1997 and scored hits with singles like "Around the World" and "Da Funk".

They went on to release three more studio projects - "Discovery" in 2001, "Human After All" in 2005, and 2013's "Random Access Memories", which became their final album, winning five Grammy Awards, including Album of the Year and Record of the Year for their Pharrell Williams collaboration, "Get Lucky".

Their other chart smashes include "One More Time", "Harder, Better, Faster, Stronger", "Digital Love", and "Instant Crush".

They also worked with The Weeknd on his 2016 hits "Starboy" and "I Feel It Coming".

