 
 

Blake Shelton Inspired to Do Fun Super Bowl Ad Over Jokes About His Romance With Gwen Stefani

Blake Shelton Inspired to Do Fun Super Bowl Ad Over Jokes About His Romance With Gwen Stefani
Celebrity

The 'God's Country' hitmaker teams up with his singer fiancee and former 'The Voice' judge Adam Levine in a new T-Mobile ad which made its debut during the February 7 big game.

  • Feb 11, 2021

AceShowbiz - Blake Shelton knew fans would get a kick out of his funny Super Bowl commercial with Gwen Stefani because social media users are constantly questioning how the unlikely romance came to be.

The country singer and his rocker fiancee teamed up with fellow "The Voice" star Adam Levine for the new T-Mobile ad, which debuted during the big game on Sunday, February 7, and poked fun at the odd couple's relationship.

In the footage, Gwen shares a video call with Adam as she expresses her desire to get back into the dating game and outlines the kind of man she's looking for.

"I'm sick of L.A. guys; I want someone completely different," she explains. "Maybe someone from another country, and someone cultured, sensitive, and who is not threatened by a strong, confident woman."

However, due to a bad network connection, Adam hears Gwen say, "I'm sick of L.A. guys, I want someone completely... country..., uncultured..., and threatened by a strong confident woman."

As Blake walks into the frame, crooning about chicken wings and nachos, Adam laughs and tells Gwen, "I have your guy" - and sets them up on a dinner date, where the "No Doubt" star looks completely unimpressed.

"Oh my god. Hilarious, right?" she says to Blake as he arrives at the table. "I mean, no."

  See also...

And it was the comical nature of the self-deprecating commercial which made Blake sign on, because he's heard the same jokes ever since the musicians started dating in 2015, and even after they became engaged in October 2020.

"That's what was funny about that commercial, because every day, if I look at social media or whatever, there's always somebody commenting, going, 'What the hell happened to this world where Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton are a thing now?', so we thought it'd be funny to have some fun (with it)," he told U.S. breakfast show "Today". "Every day is a new adventure, for sure."

The day after the ad made its big debut, Blake admitted everyone he knew started hitting him up to applaud him for the commercial.

"Of all the things that I've been fortunate enough to have happen in my life, I don't know that my phone has ever erupted - I mean my phone was smoking last night," he told Entertainment Weekly.

"You realize, 'Oh my God, nobody has ever really watched me win an award.' I know that now. But everybody watches the Super Bowl. Now it's confirmed: I know every contact in my phone was watching that game."

You can share this post!

Kate Winslet Credits COVID-19 Lockdown for Showing Her the Joy of Going Easy on Herself

Adam Rippon Puts Engagement Ring on Full Display in Sweet Announcement Post
Related Posts
Blake Shelton Promises to Lose 10 Pounds Before Marrying Gwen Stefani: 'I Can't Let People Down'

Blake Shelton Promises to Lose 10 Pounds Before Marrying Gwen Stefani: 'I Can't Let People Down'

Blake Shelton Unapologetic Over New Song 'Minimum Wage' Amid 'Tone Deaf' Criticisms

Blake Shelton Unapologetic Over New Song 'Minimum Wage' Amid 'Tone Deaf' Criticisms

Blake Shelton Slammed Over Alleged Tone-Deaf Song 'Minimum Wage'

Blake Shelton Slammed Over Alleged Tone-Deaf Song 'Minimum Wage'

Blake Shelton Spills Why He Feared Losing Gwen Stefani's Engagement Ring Pre-Proposal

Blake Shelton Spills Why He Feared Losing Gwen Stefani's Engagement Ring Pre-Proposal

Most Read
NeNe Leakes Dropped by Agent and Her Entire Team After Calling Out Manager for Discrimination
Celebrity

NeNe Leakes Dropped by Agent and Her Entire Team After Calling Out Manager for Discrimination

Keke Wyatt Cries While Apologizing for Her Remarks About Black Culture

Keke Wyatt Cries While Apologizing for Her Remarks About Black Culture

'Black Ink Crew' Star Fly Tatted Died of Homicide Not Suicide, Castmate Ryan Henry Clarifies

'Black Ink Crew' Star Fly Tatted Died of Homicide Not Suicide, Castmate Ryan Henry Clarifies

Lauren London Reportedly Pregnant Less Than 2 Years After Nipsey Hussle's Death

Lauren London Reportedly Pregnant Less Than 2 Years After Nipsey Hussle's Death

Saweetie and Quavo Spark Breakup Rumors After She's Missing From Super Bowl Pic

Saweetie and Quavo Spark Breakup Rumors After She's Missing From Super Bowl Pic

Priyanka Chopra 'Devastated and Hopeless' Following Her Botched Nose Surgery

Priyanka Chopra 'Devastated and Hopeless' Following Her Botched Nose Surgery

Tom Brady Apologizes to Tyrann Mathieu After Calling Him an Awful Name During Heated Super Bowl Spat

Tom Brady Apologizes to Tyrann Mathieu After Calling Him an Awful Name During Heated Super Bowl Spat

Travis Kelce's Girlfriend Kayla Nicole Calls Out Referees After Chiefs' Loss to Buccaneers

Travis Kelce's Girlfriend Kayla Nicole Calls Out Referees After Chiefs' Loss to Buccaneers

Laverne Cox's 'Insanely Hot' Boyfriend Is 20 Years Her Junior

Laverne Cox's 'Insanely Hot' Boyfriend Is 20 Years Her Junior

Lauren London Calls BS on Pregnancy Rumors

Lauren London Calls BS on Pregnancy Rumors

Female Rapper Arrested in Murder of Beyonce's Cousin

Female Rapper Arrested in Murder of Beyonce's Cousin

Gisele Bundchen Applauds 'Mentally Tough' Tom Brady in Sweet Tribute for His Super Bowl Win

Gisele Bundchen Applauds 'Mentally Tough' Tom Brady in Sweet Tribute for His Super Bowl Win

Kylie Jenner Called Out Over 'Insulting' Post of Stormi's Expensive Sneaker Collection

Kylie Jenner Called Out Over 'Insulting' Post of Stormi's Expensive Sneaker Collection