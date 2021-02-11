 
 

Kate Winslet Credits COVID-19 Lockdown for Showing Her the Joy of Going Easy on Herself

Kate Winslet Credits COVID-19 Lockdown for Showing Her the Joy of Going Easy on Herself
WENN/Drew Altizer
Celebrity

In a new interview, the 'Ammonite' actress admits that before the pandemic hit the world, she found it so difficult to take the time for relaxing massages and spa treatments.

  • Feb 11, 2021

AceShowbiz - Kate Winslet has learned to put herself first during the COVID lockdown, insisting she never really had much time for pampering before the pandemic.

The "Titanic" star admits she found it so difficult to take the time for relaxing massages and spa treatments, because she was always so busy as a working mum - but all that has changed and the lockdown has taught her the importance of "going really easy" on herself.

"I never give time to myself at all, really, I don't," she tells Variety. "People will so often say to me, 'Oh, you need to get a massage,' and I think, 'What? Don't got time for that (sic).' So actually, I just have enjoyed, quite honestly, just going really easy on myself."

  See also...

"If I had a week where I think, 'Oh, I've probably had too much toast. Oh, well.' Or, 'Oh, well, maybe I should do some more exercise. Oh, maybe I'll do that next week.' I'm just kind of learning to go, 'Oh, it doesn't matter.' "

The 45-year-old star reveals the health crisis has taught her that life is "too short."

"Just enjoy this time, and it doesn't matter about all that c**p," she adds. "I think I'd like to hang on to a bit of that, actually, because it's easy in this job to have to live by certain disciplines, whether it's just sleep patterns or times that you eat, for example. And actually just letting go of all of that has been really such a joy. Not enforcing any degree of sort of stress or structure on stuff. I've loved all that. So I hopefully I'll carry that on."

You can share this post!

'Married at First Sight': Chris Shows Remorse After Telling Paige That His Ex-Fiancee Is Pregnant

Blake Shelton Inspired to Do Fun Super Bowl Ad Over Jokes About His Romance With Gwen Stefani
Related Posts
Kate Winslet Shares Her Anxiety-Inducing Dream About Getting COVID-19 Vaccination

Kate Winslet Shares Her Anxiety-Inducing Dream About Getting COVID-19 Vaccination

Find Out Kate Winslet's Reaction When Son Tells Her He Wants to Be an 'Actress'

Find Out Kate Winslet's Reaction When Son Tells Her He Wants to Be an 'Actress'

Kate Winslet and Anthony Hopkins Dedicate TIFF Awards to Frontline Workers

Kate Winslet and Anthony Hopkins Dedicate TIFF Awards to Frontline Workers

Kate Winslet Grappling With Regrets After Working With Woody Allen and Roman Polanski

Kate Winslet Grappling With Regrets After Working With Woody Allen and Roman Polanski

Most Read
NeNe Leakes Dropped by Agent and Her Entire Team After Calling Out Manager for Discrimination
Celebrity

NeNe Leakes Dropped by Agent and Her Entire Team After Calling Out Manager for Discrimination

Keke Wyatt Cries While Apologizing for Her Remarks About Black Culture

Keke Wyatt Cries While Apologizing for Her Remarks About Black Culture

'Black Ink Crew' Star Fly Tatted Died of Homicide Not Suicide, Castmate Ryan Henry Clarifies

'Black Ink Crew' Star Fly Tatted Died of Homicide Not Suicide, Castmate Ryan Henry Clarifies

Lauren London Reportedly Pregnant Less Than 2 Years After Nipsey Hussle's Death

Lauren London Reportedly Pregnant Less Than 2 Years After Nipsey Hussle's Death

Saweetie and Quavo Spark Breakup Rumors After She's Missing From Super Bowl Pic

Saweetie and Quavo Spark Breakup Rumors After She's Missing From Super Bowl Pic

Priyanka Chopra 'Devastated and Hopeless' Following Her Botched Nose Surgery

Priyanka Chopra 'Devastated and Hopeless' Following Her Botched Nose Surgery

Tom Brady Apologizes to Tyrann Mathieu After Calling Him an Awful Name During Heated Super Bowl Spat

Tom Brady Apologizes to Tyrann Mathieu After Calling Him an Awful Name During Heated Super Bowl Spat

Travis Kelce's Girlfriend Kayla Nicole Calls Out Referees After Chiefs' Loss to Buccaneers

Travis Kelce's Girlfriend Kayla Nicole Calls Out Referees After Chiefs' Loss to Buccaneers

Laverne Cox's 'Insanely Hot' Boyfriend Is 20 Years Her Junior

Laverne Cox's 'Insanely Hot' Boyfriend Is 20 Years Her Junior

Lauren London Calls BS on Pregnancy Rumors

Lauren London Calls BS on Pregnancy Rumors

Female Rapper Arrested in Murder of Beyonce's Cousin

Female Rapper Arrested in Murder of Beyonce's Cousin

Gisele Bundchen Applauds 'Mentally Tough' Tom Brady in Sweet Tribute for His Super Bowl Win

Gisele Bundchen Applauds 'Mentally Tough' Tom Brady in Sweet Tribute for His Super Bowl Win

Kylie Jenner Called Out Over 'Insulting' Post of Stormi's Expensive Sneaker Collection

Kylie Jenner Called Out Over 'Insulting' Post of Stormi's Expensive Sneaker Collection