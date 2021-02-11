Adam Rippon Puts Engagement Ring on Full Display in Sweet Announcement Post

Instagram Celebrity

Going public with his new relationship status, the Olympic figure skater opens up about what kind of a wedding he and fiance Jussi-Pekka Kajaala have in mind amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

Feb 11, 2021

AceShowbiz - Congratulations are in order for Adam Rippon. The Olympic figure skater has come forward with the happy news that he has gotten engaged to his longtime boyfriend Jussi-Pekka Kajaala, and is offering fans a closer look at their engagement rings via a social media post.

Making use of Instagram on Wednesday, February 10, the 31-year-old shared several pictures of him and his now-fiance, a close-up snap of their rings, as well as some short clips of his beau. He kicked off his lengthy post by giving some background story as writing, "JP and I didn't get to see each other for almost all of 2020 because of the pandemic."

"When there was finally a chance for me to go and see him in Finland, I jumped at it. I was there for a little over two months," Adam added, before spilling on what he and his fiance did during his visit. "We bought ourselves some rings and said that magic word.. 'duh!' We got ~*engaged*."

Adam offered more details about his engagement in an interview with PEOPLE. "I'm excited to marry JP because he's just the best," he gushed over his fiance. "He's kind, he's funny, and he's just as beautiful on the inside as he is on the out (which is a lot). He's my cheerleader and I'm his. I just love him a lot."

"We didn't have the chance to see each other for most of 2020," the athlete went on. "The engagement was something we had talked about earlier so when I was finally able to get to Finland this November we felt like it would be the perfect time."

The season 26 winner of "Dancing with the Stars" began dating Jussi-Pekka in 2018 after they met on Tinder. About their dynamic as a couple, he stated, "We did everything together. We bought the rings together and picked them up at the same time. I really wanted us to have rings from Finland."

Adam continued, "I thought it would be fun to have a little piece of Finland with us all the time as JP is getting ready to move to Los Angeles hopefully by the end of the year." Revealing that the two of them proposed to each other, he said, "We did it at the same time so we both got to be the one who proposed!"

On what kind of wedding that he and his fiance have in mind amid the COVID-19 pandemic, Adam divulged, "Since it'll be pretty hard to get both of our families together in the same place, we both want to have a courthouse wedding." He went on, "We want to try and film the day and be able to share it with our family so that everyone feels included!"