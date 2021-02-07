 
 

Ryan Reynolds Feels 'So Good' After Throwing Axe at Hugh Jackman's Photo on Snapchat Series

Snapchat
TV

The 'Deadpool' actor takes his feud with the 'Wolverine' star to a new level as he uses the latter's headshot as a target during an axe-throwing session.

  • Feb 7, 2021

AceShowbiz - Ryan Reynolds has refuelled his fake feud with Hugh Jackman by hurling axes at his nemesis.

The pair of pals has been poking fun at each other ever since they worked together on "X-Men Origins: Wolverine" over a decade ago, often embarrassing each other on social media - and now the "Deadpool" star has taken the spat to dangerous new levels on his web series, "Ryan Doesn't Know".

In a new video, Ryan recruits an axe thrower to give him tips and after failing to hit the target with his first few attempts, the actor gave himself a little incentive by pinning a photo of Hugh to the centre of a board.

The ploy worked and Reynolds hit the target straight away, calling it "satisfying."

On his new series, Reynolds tackles a series of odd sports and pastimes, including ice sculpting and manicuring.

Ryan Reynolds teamed up with Snapchat for "Ryan Doesn't Know". He is joined "by a group of talented emerging artists and creators from an array of fields" as he tries out some new tricks – including visual trickery with VFX expert Trevor Bell.

The project is just one of the many original shows being launched by Snapchat.

Will Smith has also hosted "Will From Home" on the social media platform. He talked to family members, guest stars like Tyra Banks, and members of the public who were staying home due to social distancing measures.

Will's son Jaden Smith additionally fronted a racial and justice series on Snapchat ahead of the Presidential election last year. He invited a number of his famous friends and family members such as Hailey Baldwin, Common, his sister Willow Smith, Janelle Monae, Yara Shahidi, and Lena Waithe to discuss topics like criminal justice and education reform and voting access.

