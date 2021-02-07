Chiwetel Ejiofor to Lead 'Man Who Fell to Earth', Serinda Swan to Play Liz Taylor in 'Devotion'

WENN TV

The '12 Years a Slave' actor is tapped for the a new series based on David Bowie's classic movie while the 'Ballers' actress is set to portray Elizabeth Taylor in new movie 'Devotion'.

Feb 7, 2021

AceShowbiz - Chiwetel Ejiofor will pick up where David Bowie left off as "The Man Who Fell to Earth".

The "12 Years a Slave" star will front Paramount's new series based on the Walter Tevis novel and Nicolas Roeg's classic 1976 film, in which Bowie played an alien.

Chiwetel will play a new alien character, who arrives on Earth to save mankind.

"Chiwetel Ejiofor's stage and film career are staggering in their bravery, commitment and quality," writers and producers Alex Kurtzman and Jenny Lumet state. "He's everything we could imagine and a million things we can't. We couldn't be more thrilled."

Kurtzman is also set to direct.

David Bowie took home the title of Best Actor at the Saturn Awards, thanks to his onscreen performance in the original "Man Who Fell to Earth" movie which went on to achieve the cult classic status.

In another news, "Ballers" star Serinda Swan has been cast as a young Elizabeth Taylor in new war movie "Devotion".

She joins Joe Jonas, Jonathan Majors, Glen Powell, Christina Jackson, and Thomas Sadorski in the drama, directed by J.D. Dillard.

Jonas will make his feature film drama debut in the movie about the true story of U.S. Navy fighter pilots Jesse Brown and Tom Hudner, based on a book by Adam Makos.

Filming will begin later this month