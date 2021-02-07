Rupert Grint Never Watched Last Five 'Harry Potter' Movies

Warner Bros. Pictures Movie

The Ronald Weasley depicter says he stopped watching the big screen adaptation of J.K. Rowling's wizarding books after the third installment which came out in 2004.

Feb 7, 2021

AceShowbiz - "Harry Potter" star Rupert Grint "stopped watching" the films after the third instalment.

Rupert starred as wannabe wizard Ronald Weasley in the movie adaptations of J.K. Rowling's world-famous books, but admitted during an interview with Variety that he's never seen the last five films in the franchise.

"I've probably seen the first three at the premieres, but after that I stopped watching them," he said. "But now that I have a daughter, I will probably have to watch them with her."

Grint welcomed baby daughter Wednesday with girlfriend Georgia Groome in May (20).

He appeared opposite Daniel Radcliffe and Emma Watson in the films, the third of which was "Harry Potter and the Prisoner of Azkaban". There were eight films all together, with the final one – "Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows - Part II" - released in 2011.

While Rupert Grint is currently focusing on his new role as a first-time dad, the actor is open to the idea of returning as Ron Weasley. "I don't know. I mean, never say never. I would never say, 'Absolutely no,' " he said.

"It was a huge part of my life and I'm very fond of that character and their stories. So yeah, I mean, I'd be up for it at the right time. I don't know what capacity that would be, but yeah, we'll see."

While the big-screen adaptation of "Harry Potter" ended in 2011, the franchise is still flourishing. It has spawned a "Fantastic Beasts" spinoff which centers on magizoologist Newt Scamander and enters the third installment.

There was also a stage production "Harry Potter and the Cursed Child" which served as a prequel to the books. It kicked off in the West End in 2016 before branching out to Broadway in 2018. It won multiple accolades including Best Play at Laurence Olivier Awards and Tony Awards.

A TV project was also rumored to be in the works, but the report was quickly shut down by Warner Brothers.