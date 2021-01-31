 
 

Ryan Reynolds to Learn Multiple New Skills on New Snapchat Series

The 'Deadpool' actor is going to learn new skills from 'a group of talented emerging artists and creators from an array of fields' in the upcoming 'Ryan Doesn't Know'.

AceShowbiz - Ryan Reynolds will be "learning some extremely useful skills" in his new Snapchat series "Ryan Doesn't Know".

The "Deadpool" star has teamed up with the social media app for the new series, which debuts on Saturday (30Jan21) under Snapchat's Discover feature with a new episode airing every other day.

In a trailer for the show, which Ryan shared on his Instagram page, the actor says, "I'm Ryan Reynolds, and you could fill a gymnasium with things that I don't know."

According to a description for the series, Reynolds will be joined "by a group of talented emerging artists and creators from an array of fields" as he tries out some new tricks - including ice sculpting with Shintaro Okamoto, visual trickery with VFX expert Trevor Bell, floral sculpting with creative designer Aurea Molaei, and even axe throwing.

The description added that the father-of-three will take "some time for some self-improvement, learn some extremely useful skills, and meet some new friends" in "Ryan Doesn't Know".

The project is just one of the many original shows being launched by Snapchat.

Will Smith has hosted "Will From Home" on the social media platform. He talked to family members, guest stars like Tyra Banks, and members of the public who were staying home due to social distancing measures.

Will's son Jaden Smith additionally fronted a new racial and justice series on Snapchat ahead of the Presidential election last year. He invited a number of his famous friends and family members such as Hailey Baldwin, Common, his sister Willow Smith, Janelle Monae, Yara Shahidi, and Lena Waithe to discuss topics like criminal justice and education reform and voting access.

