Brian Austin Green Is 'Not Making' Megan Fox Divorce 'Easy' Against Her Wish

The 'Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles' actress is said to be eager to finalize her divorce from her estranged husband, but the 'Beverly Hills, 90210' alum 'is not exactly working with her on that.'

Feb 3, 2021

AceShowbiz - Brian Austin Green appeared to be in no rush to finalize his divorce from Megan Fox. The former "Beverly Hills, 90210" actor, who called it quits with his now-estranged wife after nearly 10 years of marriage, was unveiled to have not made their divorce "easy" contrary to her wish.

Offering more details on the 47-year-old's divorce process from the "Transformers" actress was E! News. "[He] is definitely not making it easy or doing things quickly," the outlet quoted a source as saying. "[She] would like to wrap it up and get it finished as quickly as possible, but [he] is not exactly working with her on that."

The source added that the "Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles" star is "very serious with [Machine Gun Kelly] and sees him as her soul mate and life partner. They plan to be together forever." The insider further shared, "She wants the divorce to be done with so she can move on and move ahead."

Brian confirmed his split from Megan in May 2020. The 34-year-old beauty took their separation one step further by submitting divorce papers in Los Angeles County Court in November. In the following month, it was reported that the "Anger Management" alum has asked for physical and legal joint custody of their three children, 8-year-old Noah, 6-year-old Bodhi and 4-year-old Journey.

The former couple initially filed for divorce in August 2015, five years after tying the knot. However, they reconciled several months later and announced that they were expecting their third child together, Journey.

Brian, who previously wed actress Vanessa Marcil before marrying Megan, is currently dating "Dancing with the Stars" pro-dancer, Sharna Burgess. Her new girlfriend confirmed their romance on January 11, 2021 via Instagram, days after they spent holiday together in Hawaii. As for his estranged wife, she has been in a happy relationship with the "Bloody Valentine" rapper.