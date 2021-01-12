Sharna Burgess Goes Instagram Official as a Couple With Brian Austin Green

Instagram/WENN/FayesVision Celebrity

The 'Dancing with the Stars' pro, who sparked romance rumors with the former 'Beverly Hills, 90210' actor after having a romantic getaway in Hawaii, confirms their relationship by sharing a picture of the two locking lips.

AceShowbiz - Sharna Burgess has finally come clean about her romance with Brian Austin Green. Weeks after sparking dating rumors with the former "Beverly Hills, 90210" actor, the "Dancing with the Stars" pro-dancer made their relationship Instagram official.

On Monday, January 11, the 35-year-old beauty posted on the photo-sharing platform a picture of her and her new beau. In the snap, they were seen locking lips on a balcony overlooking palm trees and an ocean shore. She simply captioned the post, "HIM", with an added lips emoji.

Sharna's post was met with positive comments from her fellow "DWTS" pro-dancers. One in particular was Peta Murgatroyd who raved, "There they are. LOVE you guys!!!!" Jenna Johnson additionally gushed, "Omg omg omg. I have no words." Gleb Savchenko chimed in by simply noting, "The best!!"

A few days earlier, Sharna told her online devotees to stop asking about her love life. When a fan asked her in a Q&A session on Instagram Story, she replied, "Lol. Y'all don't give up on this one. It's almost impossible to fish out real questions amidst ones about my relationship status. I say this with love and kindness. Let it go."

On Saturday, January 9, her then-rumored boyfriend Brian spoke up about their relationship status. When speaking to Access Hollywood, he said, "It's all going really well right now. It's early on so we don't have any labels for anything, obviously." He added, "But we're really enjoying each other's company."

Brian and Sharna were first linked romantically when they were caught on camera jetting off to Hawaii together on Christmas Day, December 25. In a clip obtained by Daily Mail, the lovebirds were seen standing next to each other while waiting in line at a cafe inside Los Angeles International Airport.

Days afterwards, the couple offered their Instagram followers a peek at their romantic getaway. The "Desperate Housewives" alum posted a selfie which featured a beautiful beach view in the background. His girlfriend, in the meantime, uploaded a photo that saw her enjoying the view of the same beach.

Before romancing Sharna, Brian sparked dating speculations with Courtney Stodden and Tina Louise. He called it quits with wife Megan Fox in May 2020. As for Sharna, the Australian native was rumored to be close to "Selling Sunset" star Jason Oppenheim.