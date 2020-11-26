Megan Fox Officially Files for Divorce From Brian Austin Green

WENN Celebrity

When it comes to their official date of separation, the former couple allegedly writes much different answers than one another with the 'Transformers' actress noting that they separated a year ago.

AceShowbiz - Megan Fox has finally filed for divorce from husband Brian Austin Green, six months after their split. Ending her and Brian's nearly 10 years of marriage, the "Transformers" actress filed for divorce in Los Angeles County Court on Wednesday, November 25, according to The Blast.

In the documents obtained by TMZ, Megan asked for joint legal and physical custody of their 3 kids. The news outlet also claimed that the actress wanted to "terminate" the ability for either her or the "Beverly Hills, 90210" alum to get spousal support.

Brian reportedly has filed a response in which he agreed to almost everything. The actor allegedly wanted the spousal support to be considered by checking the box for spousal support. Meanwhile, neither of the former couple has said something about the child support.

When it comes to the dates of their official date of separation, Megan and Brian wrote much different answers than one another. The 34-year-old actress listed November 2019, which was a whole year ago. Meanwhile, the reality TV star wrote March 5 of this year.

Brian confirmed their split back in May in one episode of his podcast, "...With Brian Austin Green". "It sucks when life changes and something that you're used to, that you've been doing for 15 years, you try and not get rid of but you change. There's the unknown aspect...there's that pit in my stomach," he explained at the time.

Brian and Megan met for the first time almost two decades ago, when he was 30 and Megan was 18. The two encountered on the set of the sitcom "Hope & Faith" in 2004. They hit it off right away and got engaged in 2014 before tying the knot in 2010.

Megan is currently in a happy relationship with her new boyfriend Machine Gun Kelly after meeting on the set of "Midnight in the Switchgrass", with the rocker noting that it was a "love at first sight" type of situation. Meanwhile, Brian was romantically linked with several women, including Courtney Stodden and Tina Louise, following the split.