 
 

Brian Austin Green Seeks Joint Custody of Children Following Megan Fox's Divorce Filing

The '90210' actor has responded to his estranged wife's divorce filing by submitting his own papers asking for a joint custody of their three young kids.

  • Dec 9, 2020

AceShowbiz - Brian Austin Green has asked for joint custody of his and Megan Fox's sons in his response to his ex's divorce filing.

According to court documents obtained by E! News, Green has asked a judge to grant him joint physical and legal custody of the former couple's three children - Noah, eight, Bodhi, six, and four-year-old Journey.

He filed his response to Fox's divorce petition on 25 November (20) - the same day she filed for divorce - but details of his request had previously been unknown.

A source told E! News the exes had always planned on sharing custody fully, and have already got a plan in place for the upcoming holidays.

The couple reportedly split last year (19), and Fox fell for her new guy Machine Gun Kelly while they were working together on the film "Midnight in the Switchgrass".

Green and Fox originally filed for divorce in August 2015, after five years of marriage but they reconciled months later and announced they were having a third child together.

Following their split, Brian Austin Green who was previously married to Vanessa Marcil was not idle either. He had a fling with a string of women including Courtney Stodden and Tina Louise.

His exes Marcil and Stodden sided with Fox when the "Transformers" actress accused him of making her look like "an absent mother" following his Halloween post.

"I'm so proud of Megan for speaking up about the way Brian seems to use his kids as a flex," Stodden responded. "During my time spent with him, when I was over at his house, his kids were never there. They were always with Megan. She wasn't an absent mother. And yet, like she says - she doesn't plaster them all over her social."

Marcil agreed as she wrote on her own page, "He's very big on doing things that publicly make him look like a nice guy. However, it is who you are when no one is looking that shows your true character."

