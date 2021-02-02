Rose McGowan Sends Evan Rachel Wood Strength After Actress Accused Marilyn Manson of Abuse

WENN/Avalon/FayesVision Celebrity

After the 'Westworld' actress claimed her ex-fiance manipulated her into submission, the former 'Charmed' actress voices her support for her on Twitter and states, 'Let the truth be revealed.'

Feb 2, 2021

AceShowbiz - Rose McGowan has Evan Rachel Wood's back after the latter came forward with abuse allegations against Marilyn Manson. Upon learning that the "Westworld" actress has accused her ex-fiance of "horrifically" abusing her, the former "Charmed" star sent support for the younger actress via a social media post.



The 47-year-old, who was previously engaged to the rocker for two years, voiced her support for Wood via Twitter on Monday, February 1. "I stand with Evan Rachel Wood and other brave women who have come forward. It takes years to recover from abuse and I send them strength on their journey to recovery. Let the truth be revealed. Let the healing begin," she tweeted.

Rose McGowan supported Evan Rachel Wood after coming forward with abuse allegations against Marilyn Manson.

McGowan's statement came hours after Wood, who has long been vocal about the alleged abuse she was subjected to by an ex-lover, revealed that Manson was her abuser. "The name of my abuser is Brian Warner, also known to the world as Marilyn Manson," she wrote on Instagram. "He started grooming me when I was a teenager and horrifically abused me for years."

"I was brainwashed and manipulated into submission. I am done living in fear of retaliation, slander, or blackmail. I am here to expose this dangerous man and call out the many industries that have enabled him, before he ruins any more lives," she stressed. "I stand with the many victims who will no longer be silent."

While Manson has yet to personally respond to the accusations, he has been dropped by his record label, Loma Vista Recordings, in the wake of the allegations. "Loma Vista will cease to further promote his current album, effective immediately," a statement from the label read. "Due to these concerning developments, we have also decided not to work with Marilyn Manson on any future projects."

Manson, who met Wood when he was 36 and she was 18, began dating her in 2006. They got engaged in January 2010, but called it quits seven months later. He was previously engaged to McGowan for two years. However, the two parted ways in 2001.