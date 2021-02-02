Pregnant Shawn Johnson on Testing Positive for COVID-19: My Body Is Exhausted

Celebrity

Two weeks after her husband Andrew East contracted coronavirus, the retired gymnast makes public her diagnosis and expresses her nervousness for her 14-month-old daughter Drew.

Feb 2, 2021

AceShowbiz - Pregnant Olympian Shawn Johnson is "nervous" for her family's health after contracting COVID-19.

The retired gymnast reveals her 14-month-old daughter Drew has only just recovered from a respiratory tract infection, and now the expectant mum is struggling with the novel coronavirus - two weeks after her husband, American footballer Andrew East, tested positive, too.

"Got my results back today and they came back positive for COVID," she shared on her Instagram Story timeline on Sunday, January 31.

"Not going to lie... I'm nervous knowing I'm positive. It's been a long two weeks of RSV (respiratory syncytial virus) with Drew, and now this. My body is exhausted."

Sharing the symptoms she's experienced to date, Johnson wrote, "So far, I have a cough, terrible sore throat and headache. Fatigue for sure but that's pregnancy haha. Not looking for any kind of pitty party. Just a reminder to take care of yourself. Drink an extra water tonight and wash your hands (sic)."

Shawn Johnson shared her concern for her family after testing positive for COVID-19.

Her COVID diagnosis is particularly worrying because she also suffers from asthma, and recently had a loved one struggle with the virus.

"(We) had a very close family member fight for his life last month while battling COVID so it's a serious topic of concern/hits home in our household," she admitted. "This scares me a little extra."

Johnson recently revealed the couple, which wed in 2016, is expecting a sibling for young Drew.

Johnson and her husband East revealed his COVID-19 diagnosis in a YouTube video earlier this month. "We were in this time of celebration and we wanted to tell her parents and her friends [about the baby], then I ended up having to friggin' self-isolate for 10 days," said the former NFL athlete.

"We were scared to begin with that you had COVID. We weren't sure if Drew had it, we weren't sure if I had it," he added. "So I was calling her pediatrician, I was calling my OB. … I was like, 'What do we do? Do I need to worry about being pregnant?' especially early on in pregnancy. I got so scared of potentially increasing my risks of miscarriage."