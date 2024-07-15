 
Rose McGowan 'Can't Stop Crying' While Mourning Death of 'Charmed' Co-Star Shannen Doherty
McGowan makes use of her Instagram account to pay a heartfelt tribute to Doherty, her fellow 'Charmed' cast member who passed away at age 53 after a courageous battle with cancer.

  • Jul 15, 2024

AceShowbiz - Rose McGowan poured out her grief in an emotional message on Sunday following the passing of Shannen Doherty, her "Charmed" co-star. "I can't stop crying," wrote McGowan via Instagram comment. "A world without Shannen Doherty is inconceivable."

The 50-year-old actress, who joined the cast of "Charmed" after Doherty's departure, had formed a close friendship with her former co-star since then. "Shannen Doherty had the heart of a lion," McGowan wrote in a tribute post on Instagram. "Passion for craft is often mislabeled as trouble. Shannen was passion."

McGowan described Doherty as a woman who fought fiercely to live, recognizing her childhood stardom and inspiring work ethic. She noted their shared experiences and Doherty's love for directing, acting, and her loved ones. "We laughed at dark forces who wanted us to hate each other, instead we chose love and respect," McGowan continued. "A soft-hearted badass as there ever was. A force of energy that will live forever in hearts."

In the wake of Doherty's death, McGowan expressed her profound sadness and praised Doherty's unyielding spirit. "Rest now warrior, we will never forget you dear sister," McGowan concluded her tribute.

