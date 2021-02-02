 
 

Marilyn Manson's Record Label Cuts Ties With Rocker Amid Evan Rachel Wood Abuse Allegations

Music

After the 'Westworld' actress accused her ex-fiance of horrifically abusing her, Loma Vista Recordings declares its decision to cease promotion of the rocker's current album.

  • Feb 2, 2021

AceShowbiz - Marilyn Manson has been dropped by his record label following accusations of abuse from ex-fiancee Evan Rachel Wood.

The actress named the shock rocker as her abuser in a post on her Instagram page on Monday, February 1, claiming he "started grooming" her when she was a teenager and "horrifically abused" her for years.

"I was brainwashed and manipulated into submission," the "Westworld" star added, insisting she was "done living in fear of retaliation, slander, or blackmail".

"I am here to expose this dangerous man and call out the many industries that have enabled him, before he ruins any more lives. I stand with the many victims who will no longer be silent," she wrote.

Four other women have also posted similar allegations against Manson, accusing him of sexual assault, psychological abuse, and other forms of violence.

  See also...

One woman, Ashley Walters, told her Instagram followers, "I continue to suffer from PTSD, and struggle with depression. I stayed in touch with quite a few people who went through their own traumas, under his control."

"As we all struggled, as survivors do, to get on with our lives, I'd keep hearing stories disturbingly similar to our own experiences. It became clear the abuse he's caused; he continues to inflict on so many and I cannot stand by and let this happen to others. Brian Warner (Manson's real name) needs to be held accountable."

Manson has yet to respond, but it appears executives at Loma Vista Recordings don't need an explanation - they have dumped Manson.

"Loma Vista will cease to further promote his current album, effective immediately," a statement from the label reads. "Due to these concerning developments, we have also decided not to work with Marilyn Manson on any future projects."

Marilyn has released three albums with Loma Vista, including last year's (20) "We Are Chaos".

