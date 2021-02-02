Evan Rachel Wood Speaks Out About Marilyn Manson's Abuse to Stop Him From Ruining More Lives

WENN/Adriana M. Barraza Celebrity

At the same time the 'Westworld' actress publicly names her abuser, four other women step forward to accuse her ex-fiance of sexual assault, psychological abuse and other forms of violence.

AceShowbiz - Evan Rachel Wood has accused her ex-fiance Marilyn Manson of "horrifically abusing" her for years.

The "Westworld" star has long spoken about the alleged abuse she was subjected to by a former love, but stopped short of naming the man in question.

However, in a post on her Instagram page on Monday, February 1, Evan claimed that Manson - to whom she was engaged for seven months in 2010 - was her abuser.

"The name of my abuser is Brian Warner, also known to the world as Marilyn Manson," she wrote. "He started grooming me when I was a teenager and horrifically abused me for years. I was brainwashed and manipulated into submission."

"I am done living in fear of retaliation, slander, or blackmail. I am here to expose this dangerous man and call out the many industries that have enabled him, before he ruins any more lives. I stand with the many victims who will no longer be silent."

As Wood posted her message, four other women also posted similar allegations against Manson, accusing him of sexual assault, psychological abuse and other forms of violence. A woman called Ashley Walters told her Instagram followers, "I continue to suffer from PTSD, and struggle with depression. I stayed in touch with quite a few people who went through their own traumas, under his control."

"As we all struggled, as survivors do, to get on with our lives, I’d keep hearing stories disturbingly similar to our own experiences. It became clear the abuse he’s caused; he continues to inflict on so many and I cannot stand by and let this happen to others. Brian Warner needs to be held accountable."

While Manson's representatives have yet to respond to these new allegations, they have denied similar claims in the past.

Wood, who met Manson when she was 18 and he was 36, previously testified in front of a House Judiciary Subcommittee as part of an effort to get the Sexual Assault Survivors Bill of Rights passed in 50 states, saying, "Toxic mental, physical and sexual abuse which started slow but escalated over time, including threats against my life, severe gaslighting and brainwashing, waking up to the man that claimed to love me raping what he believed to be my unconscious body."