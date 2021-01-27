Amy Schumer Calls Hilaria Baldwin's Spanish Accent Controversy 'So Insane And Entertaining'

WENN/Joe/Avalon Celebrity

Sharing her thoughts on the scandal plaguing Alec Baldwin's wife, the 'I Feel Pretty' star additionally explains why she took down her holiday card post featuring the fitness expert in a bikini.

Jan 27, 2021

AceShowbiz - Amy Schumer has finally shared her thoughts on Hilaria Baldwin's Spanish accent controversy. The "I Feel Pretty" star, who previously had an epic banter on social media with the wife of Alec Baldwin, claimed that the controversy was "so insane and entertaining" for her.

"Oh my god, I really don't even know what to say. I didn't know that was going to happen, obviously," the 39-year-old comedienne told Entertainment Tonight when asked about the issue. "I feel like it was so insane and entertaining that I think Hilaria is probably the only person who is happy about the insurrection in the Capitol, because it distracted [people] from that."

Despite feeling amused by Hilaria's heritage drama, Amy prayed things went well with the fitness expert and her family. "She is amazing and I wish her and her family the best," she pointed out. "And I hope she gets to visit Spain as much as she wants."

During the chat, the "Trainwreck" actress additionally explained why she previously used a photo of bikini-clad Hilaria holding onto her newborn baby as her pretense holiday card on Instagram. "It's a little insane to be in, like, lingerie with your baby. I just thought that was a little funny," she shared her reasoning.

Amy went on to elaborate why she later deleted the post. "I saw that she made a video and she seemed a little bit upset," she pointed out. "Not at me, but about the comments she was getting. I was just like, 'I don't want to be mean,' and she seemed like maybe it hurt her feelings, so I just took it down."

"We were just playing with each other, and then the whole Spain thing came out," she added. "I just felt like everybody else watching it. Just like, 'What is going on?' I thought we were still kinda playing, so I wrote, 'Hey, look, I love Spain too.' But then it became this whole big thing and people were really upset so I just took it down [too]."

Amy stated that she finally realized she wanted to get "out of the narrative." She further explained, "Look, she's a mom. She has a million and a half kids, and that's really hard. So I just -- I don't want them to be going through a bad time. But also, you can't just pretend you're from Spain."

Hilaria was met with accusations of trying to act like a Spanish person in late December 2020. She has since addressed the allegations by clarifying that she is indeed "a white girl" who was born in Boston, but spent "some of [her] childhood in Spain."