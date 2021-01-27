 
 

Amy Schumer Calls Hilaria Baldwin's Spanish Accent Controversy 'So Insane And Entertaining'

Amy Schumer Calls Hilaria Baldwin's Spanish Accent Controversy 'So Insane And Entertaining'
WENN/Joe/Avalon
Celebrity

Sharing her thoughts on the scandal plaguing Alec Baldwin's wife, the 'I Feel Pretty' star additionally explains why she took down her holiday card post featuring the fitness expert in a bikini.

  • Jan 27, 2021

AceShowbiz - Amy Schumer has finally shared her thoughts on Hilaria Baldwin's Spanish accent controversy. The "I Feel Pretty" star, who previously had an epic banter on social media with the wife of Alec Baldwin, claimed that the controversy was "so insane and entertaining" for her.

"Oh my god, I really don't even know what to say. I didn't know that was going to happen, obviously," the 39-year-old comedienne told Entertainment Tonight when asked about the issue. "I feel like it was so insane and entertaining that I think Hilaria is probably the only person who is happy about the insurrection in the Capitol, because it distracted [people] from that."

Despite feeling amused by Hilaria's heritage drama, Amy prayed things went well with the fitness expert and her family. "She is amazing and I wish her and her family the best," she pointed out. "And I hope she gets to visit Spain as much as she wants."

During the chat, the "Trainwreck" actress additionally explained why she previously used a photo of bikini-clad Hilaria holding onto her newborn baby as her pretense holiday card on Instagram. "It's a little insane to be in, like, lingerie with your baby. I just thought that was a little funny," she shared her reasoning.

  See also...

Amy went on to elaborate why she later deleted the post. "I saw that she made a video and she seemed a little bit upset," she pointed out. "Not at me, but about the comments she was getting. I was just like, 'I don't want to be mean,' and she seemed like maybe it hurt her feelings, so I just took it down."

"We were just playing with each other, and then the whole Spain thing came out," she added. "I just felt like everybody else watching it. Just like, 'What is going on?' I thought we were still kinda playing, so I wrote, 'Hey, look, I love Spain too.' But then it became this whole big thing and people were really upset so I just took it down [too]."

Amy stated that she finally realized she wanted to get "out of the narrative." She further explained, "Look, she's a mom. She has a million and a half kids, and that's really hard. So I just -- I don't want them to be going through a bad time. But also, you can't just pretend you're from Spain."

Hilaria was met with accusations of trying to act like a Spanish person in late December 2020. She has since addressed the allegations by clarifying that she is indeed "a white girl" who was born in Boston, but spent "some of [her] childhood in Spain."

You can share this post!

Sabrina Carpenter Looks Forward to Evolving as Artist After Signed to Island Records

Big Budget 'The Great Gatsby' TV Series in the Works

Related Posts
Hilaria Baldwin Has Epic Reaction to Amy Schumer's Holiday Card Featuring Her in Bikini

Hilaria Baldwin Has Epic Reaction to Amy Schumer's Holiday Card Featuring Her in Bikini

Amy Schumer and Charlize Theron Congratulate Sarah McBride for Becoming First Transgender Senator

Amy Schumer and Charlize Theron Congratulate Sarah McBride for Becoming First Transgender Senator

Video: Amy Schumer's Son Startled by Mom's Reaction to His First Time Saying 'Dad'

Video: Amy Schumer's Son Startled by Mom's Reaction to His First Time Saying 'Dad'

Amy Schumer Joined by Family for Her Would-Be Emmy Acceptance Speech

Amy Schumer Joined by Family for Her Would-Be Emmy Acceptance Speech

Most Read
Claudia Conway at 'Loss for Words' After Mom Kellyanne Allegedly Leaks Her Topless Pic
Celebrity

Claudia Conway at 'Loss for Words' After Mom Kellyanne Allegedly Leaks Her Topless Pic

Kamala Harris' Niece Lands in Hot Water for Referring to the VP as 'B***h' on TikTok

Kamala Harris' Niece Lands in Hot Water for Referring to the VP as 'B***h' on TikTok

Ben Affleck Sends Internet Into Frenzy as His Pants Slide Down While Balancing Packages and Coffee

Ben Affleck Sends Internet Into Frenzy as His Pants Slide Down While Balancing Packages and Coffee

Chance the Rapper Reacts to Viral Clip of Kanye West Screaming at Him in Wyoming

Chance the Rapper Reacts to Viral Clip of Kanye West Screaming at Him in Wyoming

NLE Choppa Has His Eyes on Skai Jackson After Her Ugly Split From Julez Smith

NLE Choppa Has His Eyes on Skai Jackson After Her Ugly Split From Julez Smith

South Carolina Rapper 18veno Reportedly Killed in Shooting at 18

South Carolina Rapper 18veno Reportedly Killed in Shooting at 18

Rihanna Becomes Aunt to Adorable Baby Boy as Her Brother Welcomes Son Reishi

Rihanna Becomes Aunt to Adorable Baby Boy as Her Brother Welcomes Son Reishi

This Is How George Clooney Reacts to Dakota Johnson Using His Name to Make Restaurant Reservations

This Is How George Clooney Reacts to Dakota Johnson Using His Name to Make Restaurant Reservations

Trey Songz Arrested and Charged for Violent Altercation With Cop

Trey Songz Arrested and Charged for Violent Altercation With Cop

Kourtney Kardashian Reported to Have Been Dating Travis Barker for a Month or Two

Kourtney Kardashian Reported to Have Been Dating Travis Barker for a Month or Two

Angelina Jolie Adopts Chic Look During Grocery Shopping Run With Son Knox

Angelina Jolie Adopts Chic Look During Grocery Shopping Run With Son Knox

Madison LeCroy Comes Out With Alleged Texts From Jay Cutler Days After Kristin Cavallari Reunion

Madison LeCroy Comes Out With Alleged Texts From Jay Cutler Days After Kristin Cavallari Reunion

Kodak Black Deletes His Tweet About Donating $1M If He's Granted Pardon by Trump

Kodak Black Deletes His Tweet About Donating $1M If He's Granted Pardon by Trump