Hilaria Baldwin Comes Clean About Heritage After Being Accused of Faking Spanish Accent

Days after a Twitter user questions her identity and culture, the wife of Alec Baldwin clarifies that she was born in Boston, Massachusetts and used to use the name Hillary.

Dec 28, 2020

AceShowbiz - Hilaria Baldwin has finally broken her silence about her heritage. Having been accused of faking her Spanish accent by social media users, the wife of Alec Baldwin set the record straight by explaining about her identity and culture in detail.

On Sunday, December 27, the 36-year-old shut down the swirling speculations via Instagram. "I've tried in the past to be clear, but sometimes people don't report and write what you say," she said in a video post. "I'm born in Boston, and then I spent some of my childhood in Boston, some of my childhood in Spain… everybody is over there in Spain and now I'm here. So there was a lot of back and forth my entire life."

Hilaria went on to note that she "grew up speaking two languages" and wanted to raise her kids the same way. She also responded to a viral video in which she seemed to have a thicker accent. "If I'm speaking a lot of Spanish, I tend to mix them... If I start to get nervous or upset, I start to mix the two. And this is something I've always been a little insecure about," she confessed.

The fitness and wellness expert continued to explain about her name. "When I was growing up, in this country, I would use the name Hillary, and in Spain I would use the name Hilaria… my whole family called me Hilaria," she explained. "It always bothered me that neither name sounded good in the other language... A handful of years before I met Alec, I decided to consolidate the two, because it was so many different documents with so many different things."

Hilaria then turned her focus back on her ethnicity as she emphasized, "Yes, I am a white girl." She added, "And let's be very clear that Europe has a lot of white people in there, and my family is white. Ethnically, I'm a mix of many, many, many things, and culturally, I grew up with the two cultures. It really is simple as that."

Hilaria's clarification came just days after a Twitter user accused her of trying to act like a Spanish person. "You have to admire Hilaria Baldwin's commitment to her decade long grift where she impersonates a Spanish person," the critic sarcastically wrote.

The individual later posted another tweet with a video that showed the mother of five speaking in a different accent during a TV appearance. Its caption read, "Fake Spanish accent debut - this woman grew up in Massachusetts." The troll additionally noted in a second clip, "Here she is pretending not to know how to say cucumber in English."

The talks about Hilaria's cultural background did not stop there. Her former classmates also gave their two cents. According to Page Six, one claimed, "I went to high school with her. Genuinely lovely person, I recall, but fully a white girl from Cambridge." Another chimed in, "I went to high school with her. She was perfectly nice and serious about ballroom dancing. Her name was indeed Hillary Hayward-Thomas and she did not have her current accent."