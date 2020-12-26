Hilaria Baldwin and Amy Schumer Continue Their Epic Banter Over Christmas Card

WENN/Andres Otero Celebrity

The wife of actor Alec Baldwin and the 'I Feel Pretty' actress' epic banter started after the latter used a photo of Hilaria in a bikini for a season greetings card.

Dec 26, 2020

AceShowbiz - The hilarious feud between Hilaria Baldwin and Amy Schumer continues! The comedian, who started the debacle by using Hilaria's bikini photo for her Christmas card, doubling down on playful diss at Hilaria in a new Instagram post.

On Thursday, December 24, the 39-year-old new mom reposted another past picture from the wife of Alec Baldwin's account. "Chris and I had such a beautiful day with the kids," so the "I Feel Pretty" star wrote alongside a picture of Hilaria, Alec and their five small children.

Ireland Baldwin, Alec's eldest daughter from his previous marriage, appeared to join in the fun between his step-mom and the actress. "Why did I comment on this as if this were Hilaria's account!!" she wrote in the comment section. The 25-year-old model then added, "Lol miss you guys."

Prior to this, Hilaria attempted to roast Amy back with a 2015 photo of Amy dancing at her "Inside Amy Schumer" season three premiere party. The original photo featured fellow comics Bridget Everett and Jessi Klein, but Hilaria hilariously edited her head and Alec's head onto them respectively.

"Looking forward to much positivity in 2021-like Alec carrying our next child... thank you @amyschumer for being a part of our pregnancy announcement and convincing me that after 5 children, I've done enough," Hilaria joked in the caption. "Alec as a pregnant man is quite high maintenance, no surprise there. It's ok, Amy and I've got all your cravings covered, honey."

Hilaria and Amy's epic banter started after the latter used a photo of her in a bikini for a season greetings card. "Gene and I wanted to wish everyone a happy holiday season. Enjoy it with whatever family members are talking to you this year," Amy quipped, pretending that it was her and her baby boy Gene.

Upon learning that, Hilaria took to Instagram Stories to share a screenshot of Amy's funny Christmas card. "I literally had to have someone explain this joke to me," she said. "Still don't get it 100%...But... I'll like it, and I'll comment some emojis."