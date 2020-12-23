 
 

Hilaria Baldwin Has Epic Reaction to Amy Schumer's Holiday Card Featuring Her in Bikini

Hilaria Baldwin Has Epic Reaction to Amy Schumer's Holiday Card Featuring Her in Bikini
WENN/Andres Otero/Lexi Jones
Celebrity

The comedienne shares on Instagram her season greetings card in which she uses a photo of Hilaria in underwear while cradling her and husband Alec Baldwin's newborn baby.

  • Dec 23, 2020

AceShowbiz - Hilaria Baldwin could not stay quiet over Amy Schumer's hilarious holiday card. Upon learning that the comedienne used a photo of her in a bikini for a season greetings card, the fitness expert wife of Alec Baldwin took to social media to offer her epic reaction.

On Sunday, December 20, Hilaria first shared on Instagram a photo of her rocking a black bikini while cradling her and husband Alec's newborn baby. Her snap later was reposted by Amy, who quipped in the caption, "Gene and I wanted to wish everyone a happy holiday season. Enjoy it with whatever family members are talking to you this year."

Although she had a hard time in understanding the joke, Hilaria managed to set aside time to offer her response. Turning to Instagram Story to share a screenshot of the "Trainwreck" actress' post, the 36-year-old writer shared, "I literally had to have someone explain this joke to me." She added, "Still don't get it 100%...But... I'll like it, and I'll comment some emojis."

Hilaria Baldwin's IG Story

Hilaria Baldwin offered an epic reaction to Amy Schumer's hilarious holiday card.

Later on Tuesday, December 22, Hilaria put out an Instagram video to address Amy's since-then-deleted post once again. While she claimed she did not mind having the latter using her photo for fun, the Yoga Vida co-founder found it irritating to see some of the body shaming comments.

  See also...

"Does it hurt my feelings if some people are out there, who I don't even know are critiquing why I most post a photo, and I had looked differently, would I have posted that photo? I sure hope so," she claimed in the clip. "Because I love looking at photos supporting our bodies... If you're honoring yourself and you're celebrating yourself, I love it."

Hilaria's clip has caught Amy's attention, prompting the actress to issue an apology in the comment section, saying, "I'm sorry!" However, the health enthusiast assured the "I Feel Pretty" star that there were no hard feelings between them.

Hilaria Baldwin's IG Comment

Hilaria Baldwin made sure she had no hard feelings towards Amy Schumer.

"Girl, don't even apologize! You always make me laugh. My only intentions were to address some of the not so namaste behavior some of the people went running wild with after," she clarified. "You don't need to take responsibility for their actions. Much love and light xoxo."

You can share this post!

Kaley Cuoco Spills on 'Crazy Night' That Keeps Her From Drinking Sake Ever Again
Related Posts
Amy Schumer and Charlize Theron Congratulate Sarah McBride for Becoming First Transgender Senator

Amy Schumer and Charlize Theron Congratulate Sarah McBride for Becoming First Transgender Senator

Video: Amy Schumer's Son Startled by Mom's Reaction to His First Time Saying 'Dad'

Video: Amy Schumer's Son Startled by Mom's Reaction to His First Time Saying 'Dad'

Amy Schumer Joined by Family for Her Would-Be Emmy Acceptance Speech

Amy Schumer Joined by Family for Her Would-Be Emmy Acceptance Speech

Amy Schumer Feels 'Good' Despite Her Battle With Lyme Disease

Amy Schumer Feels 'Good' Despite Her Battle With Lyme Disease

Most Read
Wack 100 Allegedly Reported to Police After Bloody Fight With Alleged Racist Men
Celebrity

Wack 100 Allegedly Reported to Police After Bloody Fight With Alleged Racist Men

Uncle Luke Landed in Hospital With Covid-19 After Being Pressured to Attend Maskless Party

Uncle Luke Landed in Hospital With Covid-19 After Being Pressured to Attend Maskless Party

Mike Tyson's 'Violent' Daughter Ready to Physically Fight Boosie Badazz Over Homophobic Comments

Mike Tyson's 'Violent' Daughter Ready to Physically Fight Boosie Badazz Over Homophobic Comments

Halsey and Corpse Husband's Interaction Sends Twitter Into Frenzy

Halsey and Corpse Husband's Interaction Sends Twitter Into Frenzy

Famous Dex Claps Back at People Worrying About His Alleged Drug Use Video: 'Suck My D**k!'

Famous Dex Claps Back at People Worrying About His Alleged Drug Use Video: 'Suck My D**k!'

Ari Fletcher Claps Back at Haters Making Fun of Her Look

Ari Fletcher Claps Back at Haters Making Fun of Her Look

Madonna Blasts Mark Zuckerberg Over Instagram's New Privacy Policies: They Spy on You

Madonna Blasts Mark Zuckerberg Over Instagram's New Privacy Policies: They Spy on You

Rich The Kid Takes Famous Dex on Private Jet Before Rehab Stint for Drug Addiction

Rich The Kid Takes Famous Dex on Private Jet Before Rehab Stint for Drug Addiction

John Legend Warns Fans About Fake Christmas Giveaway Using His Name

John Legend Warns Fans About Fake Christmas Giveaway Using His Name

Megan Thee Stallion Blasts Asian Doll for Blowing Things Out of Proportion Over City Girls Collab

Megan Thee Stallion Blasts Asian Doll for Blowing Things Out of Proportion Over City Girls Collab

Asian Doll Calls JT 'Monkey' in Nasty Twitter War Over Feature on Megan Thee Stallion's Song

Asian Doll Calls JT 'Monkey' in Nasty Twitter War Over Feature on Megan Thee Stallion's Song

Yung Miami and Rolling Ray Jump In JT and Asian Doll's Feud Over Megan Thee Stallion Collab

Yung Miami and Rolling Ray Jump In JT and Asian Doll's Feud Over Megan Thee Stallion Collab

Shia LaBeouf and GF Margaret Qualley Seen Packing on PDA in L.A. Amid Sexual Battery Lawsuit

Shia LaBeouf and GF Margaret Qualley Seen Packing on PDA in L.A. Amid Sexual Battery Lawsuit