'Real Housewives' Alum Lisa Hochstein to Pay Over $3,000 Fine for Star-Studded House Party

The former 'Real Housewives of Miami' star and her plastic surgeon husband Lenny Hochstein have been held responsible for a party held in their house and attended by Gucci Mane, Lil Pump and other celebrities.

Jan 26, 2021

AceShowbiz - Lisa Hochstein has been held responsible for throwing a star-studded house party in Miami amid the coronavirus pandemic. More than a week after she and her husband Lenny Hochstein hosted the bash, the former star of "The Real Housewives of Miami" was reportedly being slapped with more than $3,000 in fines.

Offering more details about the trouble the 38-year-old and her husband were facing was Page Six. A Miami official told the outlet that the couple was ordered to pay a total $3,250 for hosting a party on January 16. Miami Herald has also reported that they were ordered to pay $250 fine for another party being held a week prior.

The Hochsteins were cited by the city's officials for the "unreasonably loud, excessive, unnecessary or unusual noise" following the two Saturday night parties. It was also noted that law enforcement would continue to "monitor" their property.

Speaking about the latest party, Hochstein told Page Six, "We offered the backyard of our home to a friend that wanted to plan a last-minute get together." She added, "They were required to hire private security and cap the capacity at 150 people."

"Guests were temperature checked upon arrival and could only access the outdoor space surrounding our house," she further explained. "Guests were told to wear masks when not eating or drinking."

The party that took place at the Hochsteins' house was attended by a slew of celebrities, including Gucci Mane, Lil Pump and Lil Baby. 24kGoldn, Post Malone, Tyga, Scott Disick and YouTube personality Jake Paul were also among the attendees.

In the videos that have surfaced online, Mane could be seen taking the stage while fans gathering around the stage did not have their masks on. He was dancing and rapping along with the guests. Another footage displayed Pump rapping with Dominican recording artist El Alfa. As for Baby, he entertained the crowds by performing his song "Drip Too Hard".