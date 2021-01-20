Gucci Mane, Lil Pump and Lil Baby Partying at Maskless Bash Amid COVID-19 Surge

Instagram/WENN/Judy Eddy Celebrity

The bash, which took place at the mansion of former 'The Real Housewives of Miami' star Lisa Hochstein and was attended by 150 guests, reportedly leaves locals 'appalled.'

AceShowbiz - Gucci Mane, Lil Pump and Lil Baby have set aside any coronavirus concerns to enjoy a party. On Saturday, January 16, the three rappers were seen attending the 150-person maskless bash in Miami, Florida held in the midst of the pandemic.

In videos that have since surfaced online, Mane was seen taking to the stage while fans gathered around the stage without wearing masks, dancing and rapping along with him. Another clip saw Pump rapping with Dominican recording artist El Alfa. As for Baby, he entertained the crowds by performing his "Drip Too Hard" track.

Also attending the party were 24kGoldn, Post Malone, Tyga, Scott Disick, and YouTube personality Jake Paul. The event, which was held for Electric Feel Entertainment label founder Austin Rosen, took place at the mansion of former "The Real Housewives of Miami" star Lisa Hochstein and her plastic surgeon husband, Lenny Hochstein.

Speaking about the party, Lisa told Page Six that there was an "honor system" for guests who get COVID tests before attending the party. She further explained, "We offered the backyard of our home to a friend that wanted to plan a last-minute get together."

"They were required to hire private security and cap the capacity at 150 people," she continued detailing. "Guests were temperature checked upon arrival and could only access the outdoor space surrounding our house. Guests were told to wear masks when not eating or drinking."

Despite the applied health protocols, a source told Page Six that locals were "appalled" by the event. Another source, however, offered some justification by saying "House parties are happening because people don't want to go home, they don't want the party to stop. People do not give a f**k."

This was not the first time celebrities enjoyed a maskless party in Miami amid the pandemic. Back in December, singer Teyana Taylor threw a massive bash to celebrate her 30th birthday. Sean "P. Diddy" Combs also held a party for his son Justin Combs to commemorate his 27th milestone.