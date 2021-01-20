 
 

Gucci Mane, Lil Pump and Lil Baby Partying at Maskless Bash Amid COVID-19 Surge

Gucci Mane, Lil Pump and Lil Baby Partying at Maskless Bash Amid COVID-19 Surge
Instagram/WENN/Judy Eddy
Celebrity

The bash, which took place at the mansion of former 'The Real Housewives of Miami' star Lisa Hochstein and was attended by 150 guests, reportedly leaves locals 'appalled.'

  • Jan 20, 2021

AceShowbiz - Gucci Mane, Lil Pump and Lil Baby have set aside any coronavirus concerns to enjoy a party. On Saturday, January 16, the three rappers were seen attending the 150-person maskless bash in Miami, Florida held in the midst of the pandemic.

In videos that have since surfaced online, Mane was seen taking to the stage while fans gathered around the stage without wearing masks, dancing and rapping along with him. Another clip saw Pump rapping with Dominican recording artist El Alfa. As for Baby, he entertained the crowds by performing his "Drip Too Hard" track.

Also attending the party were 24kGoldn, Post Malone, Tyga, Scott Disick, and YouTube personality Jake Paul. The event, which was held for Electric Feel Entertainment label founder Austin Rosen, took place at the mansion of former "The Real Housewives of Miami" star Lisa Hochstein and her plastic surgeon husband, Lenny Hochstein.

  See also...

Speaking about the party, Lisa told Page Six that there was an "honor system" for guests who get COVID tests before attending the party. She further explained, "We offered the backyard of our home to a friend that wanted to plan a last-minute get together."

"They were required to hire private security and cap the capacity at 150 people," she continued detailing. "Guests were temperature checked upon arrival and could only access the outdoor space surrounding our house. Guests were told to wear masks when not eating or drinking."

Despite the applied health protocols, a source told Page Six that locals were "appalled" by the event. Another source, however, offered some justification by saying "House parties are happening because people don't want to go home, they don't want the party to stop. People do not give a f**k."

This was not the first time celebrities enjoyed a maskless party in Miami amid the pandemic. Back in December, singer Teyana Taylor threw a massive bash to celebrate her 30th birthday. Sean "P. Diddy" Combs also held a party for his son Justin Combs to commemorate his 27th milestone.

You can share this post!

Queen Naija Shares Video of Her Failed #BussItChallenge: 'I Don't Have Meg Knees'

'Bachelorette' Alum Spencer Robertson Publicly Hits on Clare Crawley After Dale Moss Split
Related Posts
Gucci Mane's Wife Shows Off Silver Spoon From Beyonce Following Baby's Birth

Gucci Mane's Wife Shows Off Silver Spoon From Beyonce Following Baby's Birth

Gucci Mane Announces Arrival of First Child With Wife Keyshia Ka'oir

Gucci Mane Announces Arrival of First Child With Wife Keyshia Ka'oir

Gucci Mane Taunts Jeezy With Dead Friend Joke Ahead of 'Verzuz' Battle

Gucci Mane Taunts Jeezy With Dead Friend Joke Ahead of 'Verzuz' Battle

Gucci Mane and Jeezy Face Off in Next Verzuz Battle

Gucci Mane and Jeezy Face Off in Next Verzuz Battle

Most Read
Skai Jackson's Alleged Private Video Leaks as Solange Knowles' Son Accuses Her of Cheating
Celebrity

Skai Jackson's Alleged Private Video Leaks as Solange Knowles' Son Accuses Her of Cheating

Wendy Williams Allegedly Didn't Attend Mom's Funeral While Ex Kevin Hunter Did

Wendy Williams Allegedly Didn't Attend Mom's Funeral While Ex Kevin Hunter Did

Joshua Jackson and Jodie Turner-Smith Step Out for First Time With Adorable Daughter Janie

Joshua Jackson and Jodie Turner-Smith Step Out for First Time With Adorable Daughter Janie

Wendy Williams Threatens to Expose Brother After He Claims She Didn't Attend Mom's Funeral

Wendy Williams Threatens to Expose Brother After He Claims She Didn't Attend Mom's Funeral

Dr. Dre Goes All Black When Returning to Studio One Day After Hospital Release

Dr. Dre Goes All Black When Returning to Studio One Day After Hospital Release

'Growing Up' Star Kiyomi Leslie Pregnant With NFL Star Justin Hardy's Son

'Growing Up' Star Kiyomi Leslie Pregnant With NFL Star Justin Hardy's Son

King Von's Sister Claims He's Always Single After Confirming Kris Summers Romance

King Von's Sister Claims He's Always Single After Confirming Kris Summers Romance

Justin Timberlake Reveals Name of Second Son With Jessica Biel, Months After Quietly Welcoming Him

Justin Timberlake Reveals Name of Second Son With Jessica Biel, Months After Quietly Welcoming Him

Bhad Bhabie Dragged After Debunking Existence of White Privilege

Bhad Bhabie Dragged After Debunking Existence of White Privilege

Jason Cope of The Steel Woods Dies at 42

Jason Cope of The Steel Woods Dies at 42

Skai Jackson Shares Cryptic Messages After Julez Smith Accuses Her of Cheating

Skai Jackson Shares Cryptic Messages After Julez Smith Accuses Her of Cheating

Stephanie Seymour's 24-Year-Old Son Passed Away After Accidental Overdose of Prescription Drugs

Stephanie Seymour's 24-Year-Old Son Passed Away After Accidental Overdose of Prescription Drugs

Pics: Lori Harvey and Michael B. Jordan All Over Each Other on Romantic St. Barts Vacation

Pics: Lori Harvey and Michael B. Jordan All Over Each Other on Romantic St. Barts Vacation