Kobe Bryant's Family Asks for NBA to Hold No Tributes on His Death Anniversary This Year

Days leading to the one-year anniversary of the Lakers legend, there's barely any tribute from NBA to the late basketball star because it's allegedly his family's request.

Jan 26, 2021

AceShowbiz - Almost one year since Kobe Bryant's passing, his death is still mourned by many of his fans and friends. While it's no doubt what many will remember him on his upcoming death anniversary, NBA is expected to not hold any tributes to the late basketball legend because it's allegedly his family's request.

Words are the former Los Angeles Lakers star's family, including his widow Vanessa Bryant, has asked for the organization to withhold any tributes to him this year. Jason Dumas, sports director of KRON4 News, revealed the news on Twitter on Monday, January 25.

"If you notice, a lack of official tributes from organizations and the #NBA this week for Kobe Bryant, it is because his family has asked that teams do not do tributes this year," he tweeted. The journalist failed to mention the reason why Kobe's family made such request, but the NBA seems to be honoring their wishes.

Another sports blog Twitter account claimed that Kobe's widow expressed a similar wish to it. "Vanessa Bryant has kindly asked us all to not post any footage of the helicopter or crash scene on the 1yr anniversary of Kobe & Gigi's passing in a few days - please use happy memories instead," the account handler recently tweeted.

Instead of being disappointed with the family's decision, most fans understand it. "Kobe was my favorite player and although I believe that we should respect their wishes they have to understand that he meant a lot to millions of people," one of them reacted to the news. "They enjoyed his fame while he was here, they have to understand that he also held a place in millions of others hearts... let others celebrate him."

Some others think that Kobe's family wants no tributes because it will only bring back their pain over the tragic loss. "Healing is weird and doesn't look the same for everyone. We respect their wishes!" one respected the family's request.

Another wrote, "It's probably too hard for Vanessa and her daughter. They're already gonna be bombarded with IG posts and tags and media coverage. This isn't a tribute day for them. They're mourning." A fourth person made a similar comment, "I'm sure it's extremely triggering. I hope that they respect their wishes."

Another, meanwhile, linked the decision to the current COVID-19 pandemic. "I definitely understand. They don't want people to gather in large groups and spread covid. We're in the middle of a pandemic," the said person opined.

Kobe and his 13-year-old daughter Gianna died in a helicopter crash in Calabasas, California on January 26, along with seven other people aboard, including the pilot. At the time, tributes poured in from his fans, public figures and members of NBA community.