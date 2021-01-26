Deen Castronovo Confirms The Dead Daisies Exit: It Gives Me Time With My Family

Instagram Music

After the rock supergroup announced Tommy Clufetos was joining them for an upcoming tour, its drummer tells fans that 'decision to leave was not an easy one' for him to make.

AceShowbiz - Former Journey drummer Deen Castronovo has confirmed he has quit rock supergroup The Dead Daisies.

Fans were left confused when the band announced Tommy Clufetos, who had previously toured with the group, was joining them for an upcoming tour and now Deen has revealed he left the band.

"As some of you may have heard, I have officially left The Dead Daisies," a statement reads. "My decision to leave was not an easy one, as I have great respect for my former band members and a tremendous amount of love and appreciation for all the fans who supported us."

"This decision will ultimately give me time to spend with my family after touring extensively and schedule a minor back surgery to ensure that I am able get back on the road playing music and doing what I love!"

"Rest assured. I will be back and playing soon! I love you all. Stay healthy, stay safe and look for great things to come in the future! Stay tuned!"

Castronovo joined The Dead Daisies in 2017, three years after he was fired from Journey after 17 years in the band following charges of a series of violent crimes including physical abuse, coercion and unlawful use of a weapon. That eventually drove him into rehab for a fifth time.

The supergroup was formed in 2013 in Sydney, Australia by David Lowy and has featured the likes of Richard Fortus, Jon Stevens, Dizzy Reed, Frank Ferrer, John Corabi, Doug Aldrich, and Glenn Hughes.