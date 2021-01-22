Casey Affleck Denies Throwing Out Cutout of Brother Ben's Ex Ana de Armas: Not Me!

WENN/Andrea Bracaglia Celebrity

The 'Manchester by the Sea' actor has set the record straight after speculations said that he was the one who threw the cutout in a picture that circulated online.

AceShowbiz - Casey Affleck has set the record straight about whether or not he was involved in his brother Ben Affleck and Ana de Armas' split drama. As a picture that allegedly featured a man throwing Ana's cutout in the trash surfaced online, Casey made it clear that the person was not him.

"No, that's not me, and I can't even really say if they have totally broken up for good or whatever. I would leave that to them to speak to," the "Manchester by the Sea" star told Entertainment Tonight on Thursday, January 21. "A bunch of people sent that picture to me and I was gonna tweet some, like, joke, response or something. And then I couldn't think of one and a joke didn't seem appropriate. And I don't have Twitter so that wasn't going to work. But it definitely wasn't me."

The 45-year-old actor continued, "The reality is, I think that this year has been really hard on people in relationships. I wouldn't know because I've been single, but I bet there are a lot of people that have, you know, it's been challenging to relationships."

Casey also sang Ana praises, calling the "Blade Runner 2049" star "the sweetest, funniest, smartest, most charming person." He added, "I think she won't have any problems meeting somebody else." Not stopping there, Casey complimented her acting skills. "I saw her performance as Marilyn Monroe in this movie called 'Blonde', which hasn't come out, and I would bet a lot that she's gonna pick up every single award. She's gonna have a good year. I'm not too worried about her," he said.

"I think she's a catch in every way," Casey raved. "And I'll be there to carry Ben through it, but I don't think he'll have any problems [either]. My advice to them would be like, 'Yes, think long and hard about it, because quarantine is not fun if you're single.' "

When asked whether Ben and Ana would reconcile, Casey said he had "no idea" but will "be sorry if it doesn't work out." He continued, "I think she's really, really great. People don't know her too well because she hasn't, like, been out there [in the spotlight] for so long. But she's just incredibly sweet, such a sweet person and so talented."