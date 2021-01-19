Ana de Armas Cutout Thrown in Dumpster Outside Ben Affleck's Home Amid Split Reports

WENN/Instar/Patricia Schlein Celebrity

The same cardboard cutout of the 'Knives Out' actress that Ben's kids used to play with is being thrown in the trash outside his L.A. house on the same day news of the couple's split makes headlines.

AceShowbiz - Ben Affleck is apparently wanting no trace of his former girlfriend Ana de Armas anywhere around his place after their rumored split. The actor barely waited a moment before discarding mementos of his romance with the actress.

On Monday, January 18, the same day news of their breakup made headlines, a cardboard cutout of the "Knives Out" actress was seen being thrown out in the trash outside the "Justice League" star's Brentwood home in Los Angeles. In pictures obtained by Daily Mail, a man wearing a bandana around his face, who seemed to be a landscaper, was seen putting the cutout in the dumpster bin.

While the cutout could be anyone's, the fact that Ben's kids were photographed playing with a similar one last summer made it impossible not to link the move to the couple's alleged breakup. Seraphina, 12, was seen running and holding the cutout, which shows the Cuban beauty laying on her side with her feet up while leaning her head on one hand, outside with her siblings, including Violet, 15, and Sam, 8, back when the pair were still together.

PEOPLE broke the news that Ben and Ana, who first sparked romance rumors in March 2020, called it quits after almost a year of dating. A source told the site that it was the 32-year-old actress who "broke it off" because "Ana doesn't want to be Los Angeles-based and Ben obviously has to since his kids live in Los Angeles." Another insider added, "This is something that was mutual and something that is completely amicable. They are in different points in their lives and there is deep love and respect there."

Meanwhile, Page Six's source claimed that the exes couldn't agree on their plans with children. "He would not commit to having more kids," said the insider. "She is in her 30s. It was a deal-breaker." Another source confirmed, "Ben is not in a place to start a new family. Both he and Ana have three jobs lined up. His family has, and will continue, to be his focus," though it's noted that "they could get back together."