Megan Thee Stallion Determined to Put Tory Lanez in Jail as She Denies Dropping Charges
The 'Savage' hitmaker insists she didn't drop charges against the Canadian rapper while vowing to send him to jail over the incident that left her with gunshot wounds.

  • Jan 22, 2021

AceShowbiz - Megan Thee Stallion has shut down rumours suggesting she's dropped charges against fellow rapper Tory Lanez over her summer (20) shooting, insisting he will be "going to jail."

Lanez, real name Daystar Peterson, was slapped with assault and firearms charges in October after he was accused of shooting at Megan following a dispute as they left a party in the Hollywood Hills last July.

The "Savage" hitmaker required surgery on her feet, and subsequently named and shamed Lanez as the man who shot at her as she attempted to walk home.

The Canadian has denied the allegations and entered a not guilty plea in November, and he was originally due back in court on Wednesday (20Jan21).

However, the hearing was postponed due to the U.S. presidential inauguration, prompting false claims suggesting the charges had been withdrawn.

Megan was left fuming after hearing the unfounded rumours on Thursday, and took to Twitter to make it clear she won't be backing down, indicating Lanez's representatives are trying to discredit her for seeking justice.

"AT THIS POINT IM GETTING ANNOYED ! STOP BELIEVING EVERYTHING YOU READ ON THE MF (motherf**king) INTERNET," she began.

"Imagine how I feel waking every day seeing people LIE and turn my trauma into a joke ? That whole team figures out ways to create doubt with my story every week and the media eats it up..."

  See also...

"Y'all can't tell when s**t fake news? Y'all still don't see an ABUSER picking with me ? The first court date got pushed back bc (because) of the inauguration but I can't wait until the MF FACTS come out !"

In a message clearly directed at Lanez, who she did not name, she added, "B**ch you shot me AND MY STORY NOT CHANGING AND B**CH YOU GOING TO JAIL (sic)."

Megan then railed against her critics, writing, "How tf (the f**k) I get shot now I'm the worlds biggest mf villain !? All y'all p**sy a** n**gas and pick me a** hoes GONE EAT YO MF WORDS (sic)..."

Taking further issue with the doubters, she continued, "Y'all so believe black women and protect black women online BUT WHEN I LITERALLY SAY I GOT SHOT ITS CONFUSING (sic)."

Wrapping up her rant, Megan explained she needed to vent because she's had enough of all the haters questioning Lanez's involvement.

"Trauma is real I'm still traumatized from loosing my mom dad and one of my grandmothers and on top of that being shot," she concluded. "I'm not open abt (about) anything on the internet usually bc I like to keep my emotions private but I'm reaching my limit, Im going to keep staying positive (sic)."

Representatives for Lanez, who is currently free on bail, have yet to respond to the latest fall out with Megan, but he is next scheduled to return to court on 25 February, reports People.com.

If convicted, he faces up to 22 years and eight months in state prison.

