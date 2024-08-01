Casey Affleck Celebrates Upcoming Birthday and Reflects on Shared Past With Brother Ben

Cover Images/Milla Cochran Celebrity

In a new interview, the 'Manchester by the Sea' actor also opens up about his early years in Los Angeles, where he lived with the 'Gone Girl' star and their best friend Matt Damon.

AceShowbiz - As Casey Affleck approaches his 49th birthday on August 12, just three days before his brother Ben's, he expresses a desire to reclaim his special day after years of sharing the spotlight. Growing up, the two brothers had to share a single birthday party.

However, Casey admits that once they had children, their birthdays became less important, and the focus shifted to their kids. Now that his sons are growing up, he plans to reassert his own celebration. This year, he intends to host a party to mark the occasion.

Casey also opens up about his early years in Los Angeles, where he lived with Ben Affleck and Matt Damon. He recalls feeling like an outsider despite their connection. He eventually moved to New York for college but continued to audition for acting jobs to pay his tuition.

Now, Casey and Damon are set to star in the Apple TV+ heist comedy "The Instigators", which Casey co-wrote with Chuck Maclean. The film also features a star-studded cast, including Michael Stuhlbarg, Paul Walter Hauser, Alfred Molina and Ron Perlman.

Looking ahead, Casey expresses a desire to continue challenging himself in his work. He wants to focus less on career advancement and more on personal projects and collaborations with people he enjoys. He's particularly interested in exploring deeper writing, directing, and acting roles before technology overshadows traditional filmmaking.

Despite his success, Casey remains grateful for his current situation. He feels fortunate to work with people he loves and admires, especially in "The Instigators", which allowed him to showcase his hometown of Boston and collaborate with his girlfriend, Caylee Cowan.