Casey Affleck Sparks Engagement Rumors to Younger Girlfriend Caylee Cowan

During a date night in Beverly Hills, the 'Sunrise in Heaven' actress, who is 23 years younger than the 'Manchester By the Sea' star, is seen wearing a big ring in her left ring finger.

Mar 8, 2022

AceShowbiz - Casey Affleck and his girlfriend Caylee Cowan may be heading for the altar anytime soon. The couple sparked engagement speculations as she was spotted wearing a large ring during a date on Sunday, March 6.

In some pictures obtained by PageSix, the actor and his lady were seen packing on PDA while enjoying their date night in Beverly Hills. They were walking arm-in-arm while exiting their diner together.

For the outing, the "Gone Baby Gone" actor opted for a casual look in jeans, a T-shirt and a red beanie. As for Caylee, she donned jeans with a pink tank top and a Roots of Fight jacket.

One that caught people's attention was the sparkler that the "Sunrise in Heaven" actress, who is 23 years younger than the "Manchester By the Sea" star, wore in her left ring finger. The ring consists of a gold band with a round diamond.

Casey and Caylee were never shy in showing some PDAs after making their relationship public. Back in November, the couple were photographed making out in Los Angeles. They were later seen sharing an open-mouth kiss in an instagram post.

The actor also gushed over his "girl" in a lengthy post celebrating one year since they first met. "My girl, you make me a better man every day," so he raved at the time. "You could push me and you could drag me and you could carry me, but instead you just walk with me and talk with me and make me laugh. You are a deep and tender woman with more girlfriend geem [sic] than anyone I ever met."

"I don't know what I did to deserve you, but I am determined to figure it out and keep doing it forever. While it beats, you have a place in my heart. I hope you stay that long. I love you. Casey," he added.