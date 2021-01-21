 
 

Young Female Poet Wows Kerry Washington, Elizabeth Banks, Oprah Winfrey at Joe Biden's Inauguration

The 22-year-old Amanda Gorman becomes the youngest poet to appear at a presidential inauguration in U.S. history as she's applauded by a number of celebrities following her poem delivery in D.C.

AceShowbiz - Amanda Gorman made history on Wednesday (20Jan21) by becoming the youngest poet to appear at a presidential inauguration in United States history.

The 22 year old delivered an original poem in honour of new U.S. leader Joe Biden.

The daughter of a Los Angeles teacher, Gorman has written for several major U.S. events, but the inauguration on Capitol Hill in Washington, D.C. was the biggest.

She follows in the footsteps of renowned poets like Robert Frost and Maya Angelou.

Gorman, who recited her poem "The Hill We Climb" at the inauguration, was the first Youth Poet Laureate of Los Angeles and the first National Youth Poet Laureate, and her reading won her widespread applause from celebrities watching the inauguration proceedings from home.

"YES @TheAmandaGorman. YES!!!!!! God bless you. 'It's the past we step into and how we repair it'," tweeted Kerry Washington, while Elizabeth Banks wrote, "#AmandaGorman is here. Our future is bright."

"Amanda Gorman just won my heart," gushed Emmy Rossum, as pregnant Mandy Moore shared, "Full chills. Thank you for sharing your brilliance, @TheAmandaGorman."

Others to heap praise on the gifted, young poet included Eva Longoria, Daryl Hannah, Busy Philipps, Eric Idle, and Oprah Winfrey, who posted on Instagram, "I have never been prouder to see another young woman rise! Brava Brava, @amandascgorman! Maya Angelou is cheering-and so am I."

The inauguration also featured Lady GaGa as she performed the national anthem. Jennifer Lopez was among the musical guests as well. The celebrity attendee included Chrissy Teigen.

