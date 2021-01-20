 
 

Tim McGraw and Tyler Hubbard to Perform New Song at Joe Biden's Inauguration Special

Tim McGraw and Tyler Hubbard to Perform New Song at Joe Biden's Inauguration Special
Instagram
Music

The two country musicians are scheduled to team up for a performance of new song 'Undivided' in hopes to bring America together at the upcoming presidential inauguration.

  • Jan 20, 2021

AceShowbiz - Country stars Tim Mcgraw and Tyler Hubbard will help to spread the message of unity during U.S. President-elect Joe Biden's inauguration special by performing their new song "Undivided".

The singers have become the latest artists added to the line-up for Wednesday night's (20Jan21) TV event, titled "Celebrating America", which will air hours after the Democratic leader is sworn into office.

According to People.com, McGraw and Hubbard will team up to perform their new duet for the first time as they encourage Americans to work through their differences and unite to build a better future, particularly in the wake of the deadly insurrection at the U.S. Capitol on 6 January, when pro-Donald Trump supporters stormed the Washington, D.C. building in a bid to protest Biden's election victory.

"I thought, 'Man, I thought we needed this message last year,'" Hubbard recently told "CBS This Morning" of the message behind his new single upon hearing of the violent riots. "I didn't think we could need it anymore than we needed it last year, but apparently we still do."

  See also...

McGraw and Hubbard aren't the only new additions to the "Celebrating America" broadcast - Luis Fonsi and Ozuna will join DJ Cassidy for a special edition of his "Pass the Mic" virtual jam sessions, while soul group Black Pumas will perform, too.

Tom Hanks will be hosting the 90-minute special, which also boasts sets by Justin Timberlake, Demi Lovato, Bruce Springsteen, Jon Bon Jovi, the Foo Fighters, and John Legend. Tune into the special from 8.30pm ET on primetime TV and online at: BidenInaugural.org.

Meanwhile, another country star will be stepping up to honour Biden and his Vice President-elect Kamala Harris at the swearing-in ceremony on Wednesday morning, with Garth Brooks joining Lady Gaga and Jennifer Lopez.

In addition, Josh Groban, Patti LaBelle, and the Clark Sisters will take part in a presidential prayer service hosted by officials at the Washington National Cathedral prior to the inauguration.

The religious gathering will also be livestreamed on the same site from 10am ET.

You can share this post!

Ashton Kutcher and Mila Kunis Offer Sneak Peek at Dramatic Super Bowl Ad

'Peaky Blinders' Confirmed to Be Turned Into Movie After Series Ends
Related Posts
Tim McGraw Invites His 'Kiddos' to 'Game of Thrones' Christmas Dinner

Tim McGraw Invites His 'Kiddos' to 'Game of Thrones' Christmas Dinner

Tim McGraw Admits Taylor Swift's Tribute Song Made Him Worry About Career Ending

Tim McGraw Admits Taylor Swift's Tribute Song Made Him Worry About Career Ending

Tim McGraw Calls for Gender Equality in Music as He Introduces First ACM Performance by Black Woman

Tim McGraw Calls for Gender Equality in Music as He Introduces First ACM Performance by Black Woman

Tim McGraw Gushes Over Wife Faith Hill's New Pink Hair

Tim McGraw Gushes Over Wife Faith Hill's New Pink Hair

Most Read
Olivia Rodrigo Rules U.K. Singles Chart With Breakup Anthem 'Drivers License'
Music

Olivia Rodrigo Rules U.K. Singles Chart With Breakup Anthem 'Drivers License'

Pearl Jam's Tribute Act Urges Band to Rescind Legal Threats Over Name

Pearl Jam's Tribute Act Urges Band to Rescind Legal Threats Over Name

Houston Mayor Warns Bow Wow After Backlash Over Packed Performance Amid COVID-19 Pandemic

Houston Mayor Warns Bow Wow After Backlash Over Packed Performance Amid COVID-19 Pandemic

Josh Groban Overjoyed by Participation at 'Indoguration' Honoring Joe Biden's Dog

Josh Groban Overjoyed by Participation at 'Indoguration' Honoring Joe Biden's Dog

The New Radicals to Reunite for First Time in Over 20 Years for Joe Biden's Inauguration Parade

The New Radicals to Reunite for First Time in Over 20 Years for Joe Biden's Inauguration Parade

Morgan Wallen Sets Multiple Records With 'Dangerous: The Double Album' on Billboard 200

Morgan Wallen Sets Multiple Records With 'Dangerous: The Double Album' on Billboard 200

Artist of the Week: Olivia Rodrigo

Artist of the Week: Olivia Rodrigo

Covid-Positive Singer Chesca to Go Ahead With MLK Day Performance

Covid-Positive Singer Chesca to Go Ahead With MLK Day Performance

Bow Wow Slams Houston Mayor for Singling Him Out Over Packed Houston Concert

Bow Wow Slams Houston Mayor for Singling Him Out Over Packed Houston Concert

Myleene Klass Describes Hear'Say Reunion as Going 'Backwards'

Myleene Klass Describes Hear'Say Reunion as Going 'Backwards'

Van Morrison Plans Legal Action to Challenge Live Music Ban Amid Pandemic

Van Morrison Plans Legal Action to Challenge Live Music Ban Amid Pandemic

Tim McGraw and Tyler Hubbard to Perform New Song at Joe Biden's Inauguration Special

Tim McGraw and Tyler Hubbard to Perform New Song at Joe Biden's Inauguration Special