Tim McGraw and Tyler Hubbard to Perform New Song at Joe Biden's Inauguration Special

The two country musicians are scheduled to team up for a performance of new song 'Undivided' in hopes to bring America together at the upcoming presidential inauguration.

Jan 20, 2021

AceShowbiz - Country stars Tim Mcgraw and Tyler Hubbard will help to spread the message of unity during U.S. President-elect Joe Biden's inauguration special by performing their new song "Undivided".

The singers have become the latest artists added to the line-up for Wednesday night's (20Jan21) TV event, titled "Celebrating America", which will air hours after the Democratic leader is sworn into office.

According to People.com, McGraw and Hubbard will team up to perform their new duet for the first time as they encourage Americans to work through their differences and unite to build a better future, particularly in the wake of the deadly insurrection at the U.S. Capitol on 6 January, when pro-Donald Trump supporters stormed the Washington, D.C. building in a bid to protest Biden's election victory.

"I thought, 'Man, I thought we needed this message last year,'" Hubbard recently told "CBS This Morning" of the message behind his new single upon hearing of the violent riots. "I didn't think we could need it anymore than we needed it last year, but apparently we still do."

McGraw and Hubbard aren't the only new additions to the "Celebrating America" broadcast - Luis Fonsi and Ozuna will join DJ Cassidy for a special edition of his "Pass the Mic" virtual jam sessions, while soul group Black Pumas will perform, too.

Tom Hanks will be hosting the 90-minute special, which also boasts sets by Justin Timberlake, Demi Lovato, Bruce Springsteen, Jon Bon Jovi, the Foo Fighters, and John Legend. Tune into the special from 8.30pm ET on primetime TV and online at: BidenInaugural.org.

Meanwhile, another country star will be stepping up to honour Biden and his Vice President-elect Kamala Harris at the swearing-in ceremony on Wednesday morning, with Garth Brooks joining Lady Gaga and Jennifer Lopez.

In addition, Josh Groban, Patti LaBelle, and the Clark Sisters will take part in a presidential prayer service hosted by officials at the Washington National Cathedral prior to the inauguration.

The religious gathering will also be livestreamed on the same site from 10am ET.