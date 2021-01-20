 
 

'Peaky Blinders' Confirmed to Be Turned Into Movie After Series Ends

BBC/Robert Viglasky
The creator Steven Knight has confirmed plan to make a big screen adaptation of the hit series after the show bids farewell in the upcoming sixth and final season.

  • Jan 20, 2021

AceShowbiz - "Peaky Blinders" creator Steven Knight insists he was always planning to end the hit TV series with a movie.

The writer confirmed the show's upcoming sixth season would be its last on Monday (18Jan21), but tells Deadline there will be a film to tie up loose ends.

"I can say that my plan from the beginning was to end Peaky with a movie," he says. "That is what is going to happen."

Knight reveals he has also been approached about a spin-off ballet version of the period series about gypsy gangsters in Birmingham, England - and a West End musical.

Knight, who picked up a CBE medal in Queen Elizabeth II's New Year's Honours list, had hoped to wrap up the show with a seventh season, but the COVID pandemic wrecked his plans.

Production on Season 6 began on Monday.

"Peaky Blinders" stars Cillian Murphy as Tommy Shelby, the head of the family, alongside Helen McCrory, Paul Anderson, Finn Cole, and Aidan Gillen. "The Irishman" star Stephen Graham was also previously revealed to be joining the cast of season six.

Earlier seasons of the BBC show, which airs on Netflix for U.S. audiences, have featured stars like Tom Hardy, Adrien Brody, Sam Neill, and Sam Claflin.

Details of the upcoming season are still scarce, but the creator previously teased, "After the enforced production delay due to the COVID pandemic, we find the family in extreme jeopardy and the stakes have never been higher."

