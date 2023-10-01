 

Tim McGraw Doubts If There Is 'Key' to Surviving Marriage in Showbiz

The 'Live Like You Were Dying' hitmaker talks about the commitment they made to each other 'early on' when he's asked about the secret to his marriage to Faith Hill.

  • Oct 1, 2023

AceShowbiz - Tim McGraw is uncertain whether there is a "key" to surviving a marriage in showbiz. The 56-year-old country singer married "There You'll Be" songstress Faith Hill, also 56, in 1996 and went on to have Gracie, 26, Maggie, 25, and 21-year-old Audrey with her and explained that they decided early on to avoid walking out on each other at the drop of a hat.

"I wouldn't have met my wife [without my career]. I don't know if there's a key. We always say it's, you know, we'll be 27, coming up. 27 years coming up. We always say that's like 96 in show business. It's almost like dog years," he told ETCanada.

  Editors' Pick

"We just made a commitment early on… when we first decided we were going to get married and have kids, [we decided] that we weren't going to just, you know, walk out the door when problems arose."

Meanwhile, the "Standing Room Only" hitmaker went on to add that himself and his wife are now facing an empty house together after their youngest left home for New York. He said, "When she was 19 or 20, she moved up to New York for a year and a half. So we had the whole house to ourselves and we still do, for the most part, our first six months it was a little tough."

"You know, because all the energy in the house and it was always full of kids all the time, you know, having pool parties and Faith and I cooking for them and all this kind of stuff. So we sort of kind of twiddled our thumbs and looked around like 'What do we do? We don't have to pick up kids or do any of this stuff.' But then after six months, it was pretty good."

