Ashton Kutcher and Mila Kunis Offer Sneak Peek at Dramatic Super Bowl Ad
The married celebrity couple have offered a sneak peek at a new Super Bowl commercial that they have teamed up for this year's highly-anticipated sports game.

  • Jan 20, 2021

AceShowbiz - Married actors Mila Kunis and Ashton Kutcher are set to reunite onscreen to star in a Super Bowl commercial.

The celebrity couple will feature in an advertisement for cheesy snack Cheetos, which will air during the big American football clash on 7 February (21).

A cryptic teaser for the commercial shows Mila standing in a dark room and giving a dramatic monologue to the camera.

The actress tearfully says, "What exactly are you insinuating? You think that I would do that to you, to go behind your back after everything that we've been through? I can't even look at you."

The "Bad Moms" star abruptly breaks character and turns to face reggae artist Shaggy - who is unimpressed with her performance.

In the clip, obtained by People.com, he tells her, "Just stick to the line I gave you."

Mila then tries the monologue again as Shaggy hit "It Wasn't Me" plays in the background.

A second, separate teaser features Ashton opening an envelope holding incriminating black and white photographs and an empty bag of Cheetos' new Crunch Pop Mix, suggesting the pair will face off over the missing snacks in the full commercial.

The gig marks the first time Mila and Ashton have acted on camera together since the "Black Swan" beauty made a guest appearance on hit sitcom "Two and a Half Men" in 2014. The typically private couple originally met on the set of "That '70s Show", which wrapped for good in 2006, but didn't start dating until 2012, and wed in 2015.

