'Ozark' and 'The Crown' Lead TV Nominations at 2021 Critics Choice Awards

The drama fronted by Jason Bateman and the British royal series are dominating the list of TV nominations at the upcoming 26th annual Critics Choice Awards.

Jan 19, 2021

AceShowbiz - Netflix hits "Ozark" and "The Crown" lead all TV nominees for the 26th annual Critics Choice Awards with six nods apiece.

Both series are up for Best Drama while "Ozark" 's Jason Bateman and Laura Linney received mentions for Best Actor in a Drama Series and Best Actress in a Drama Series, respectively. "Ozark" co-stars Tom Pelphrey, Julia Garner, and Janet McTeer are all nominated for their supporting roles, while "The Crown" 's Josh O'Connor is nominated for Best Actor in a Drama Series, with Olivia Colman and Emma Corrin both scoring nominations in the Best Actress in a Drama Series category. Tobias Menzies and Gillian Anderson have also landed mentions.

"Lovecraft Country", which is also up for Best Drama, "Mrs. America", "What We Do in the Shadows", and "Schitt's Creek" have picked up five nominations.

The 26th annual Critics Choice Awards, hosted by Taye Diggs for the third time, will take place on 7 March (21). Film nominees will be revealed on 7 February.

The full list of TV nominees is:

Best Comedy Special:

" Fortune Feimster : Sweet & Salty ]" (Netflix)

]" (Netflix) " Hannah Gadsby : Douglas ]" (Netflix)

]" (Netflix) " Jerry Seinfeld : 23 Hours to Kill " (Netflix)

" (Netflix) " Marc Maron : End Times Fun ]" (Netflix)

]" (Netflix) " Michelle Buteau : Welcome to Buteaupia ]" (Netflix)

]" (Netflix) "Patton Oswalt: I Love Everything]" (Netflix)







Best Short Form Series:

" The Andy Cohen Diaries " (Quibi)

" (Quibi) " Better Call Saul : Ethics Training with Kim Wexler " (AMC/Youtube)

" (AMC/Youtube) " Mapleworth Murders " (Quibi)

" (Quibi) " Nikki Fre$h " (Quibi)

" (Quibi) " Reno 911! " (Quibi)

" (Quibi) "Tooning Out the News" (CBS All Access)