'Ozark' and 'The Crown' Lead TV Nominations at 2021 Critics Choice Awards

AceShowbiz - Netflix hits "Ozark" and "The Crown" lead all TV nominees for the 26th annual Critics Choice Awards with six nods apiece.
Both series are up for Best Drama while "Ozark" 's Jason Bateman and Laura Linney received mentions for Best Actor in a Drama Series and Best Actress in a Drama Series, respectively. "Ozark" co-stars Tom Pelphrey, Julia Garner, and Janet McTeer are all nominated for their supporting roles, while "The Crown" 's Josh O'Connor is nominated for Best Actor in a Drama Series, with Olivia Colman and Emma Corrin both scoring nominations in the Best Actress in a Drama Series category. Tobias Menzies and Gillian Anderson have also landed mentions.
"Lovecraft Country", which is also up for Best Drama, "Mrs. America", "What We Do in the Shadows", and "Schitt's Creek" have picked up five nominations.
The 26th annual Critics Choice Awards, hosted by Taye Diggs for the third time, will take place on 7 March (21). Film nominees will be revealed on 7 February.
The full list of TV nominees is:
