Dwyane Wade Tears Up Over Gabrielle Union's Heartwarming Birthday Message
The former NBA player gets emotional as his actress wife wishes him a happy 39th birthday and credits him for making 'every day beautiful and fun' in a sweet post.

  • Jan 19, 2021

AceShowbiz - Dwyane Wade was reduced to tears by his wife Gabrielle Union's sweet message on his birthday on Sunday (17Jan21), as she told him she "loves loving you."

The "L.A.'s Finest" star heaped praise on her basketball spouse as she marked his 39th birthday, praising him for "making every day beautiful."

Sharing a video of them both, she captioned it, "Happy Birthday baby. You make every day beautiful and fun and the way you protect our peace makes me swoon. I love loving you."

Dwayne replied underneath, "Wow! I just cried. This was beautiful. I love loving you."

The birthday tribute comes after Gabrielle celebrated Dwyane's birthday by giving him his birthday present - a new 1988 Mercedes-Benz convertible - a week early.

"One week before I turn 39 and @gabunion has already started with the surprises," the retired player wrote on Instagram. "She just raised the bar #1988 Classic!"

Dwyane's son, Zaire, captured the big surprise on social media, sharing video of the moment his dad realised the car was his.

The retired basketball player also showed off his new ride on his own Instagram. "She raised the bar," he exclaimed, clearly loving the expensive birthday present.

As the whole family posed in front of the vintage car, they were inundated with lovely messages from fans and friends. "Beautiful family," gushed Viola Davis.

On his birthday, he posted a cheeky picture with his gorgeous wife. The former "America's Got Talent" judge was all smiles as she donned a bathrobe while he stood behind her in his birthday suit.

