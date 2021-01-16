 
 

Foo Fighters, John Legend, Bruce Springsteen Added to Joe Biden's Inauguration Line-Up

More big stars like Kerry Washington and Eva Longoria have also been confirmed to join the upcoming presidential inauguration as the new U.S. leader is sworn in at the Capitol.

AceShowbiz - The Foo Fighters and John Legend will join Kerry Washington, Eva Longoria, and Bruce Springsteen at U.S. President-elect Joe Biden's inauguration celebration.

The stars have all been added to the line-up for the "Celebrating America" TV special, which will be hosted by Tom Hanks on Wednesday (20Jan21) after the Democratic Party leader and his Vice President, Kamala Harris, are sworn in at the U.S. Capitol in Washington, D.C.

As previously announced, Jon Bon Jovi, Justin Timberlake and Ant Clemons, and Demi Lovato are all set to perform remotely, too.

Meanwhile, organisers have confirmed that Eva and Kerry "will introduce segments throughout the night, ranging from stories of young people making a difference in their communities to musical performances."

They have also promised the event "will showcase the American people's resilience, heroism, and unified commitment to coming together as a nation to heal and rebuild."

The special will also feature speeches by Biden and Harris.

Lady GaGa is tapped to sing the national anthem. Jennifer Lopez is also among the performers.

Days before the big event, the likes of Carole King, James Taylor, Fall Out Boy, and will.i.am will be celebrating the new President- and Vice President-elect in a star-studded virtual "We the People" pre-inauguration concert.

Ben Harper, AJR, Michael Bivins, Keegan-Michael Key, Debra Messing, Connie Britton, Kal Penn, Sophia Bush, and Jamie Camil are among the guests at the upcoming online gig as well.

It will double as a fundraiser for the Biden Inaugural Committee, with access to the 8pm ET show granted in exchange for any size of donation. For tickets, visit: actblue.com.

