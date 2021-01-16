 
 

YFN Lucci Remains in Jail Without Bond Following Murder Charges

YFN Lucci Remains in Jail Without Bond Following Murder Charges
The 'Everyday We Lit' rapper has been ordered to remain in custody as he is facing murder charges following shootings that left one man dead and another injured.

  • Jan 16, 2021

AceShowbiz - Rapper YFN Lucci has been ordered to remain behind bars after surrendering to Atlanta, Georgia police to face a charge of murder.

The "Everyday We Lit" star, real name Rayshawn Bennett, turned himself in to authorities on Wednesday (13Jan21) after a warrant was issued for his arrest regarding the fatal shooting of 28-year-old James Adams, a member of the MC's crew, last month (Dec20).

Lucci was booked on charges of murder, aggravated assault, and participation in criminal street gang activity as well as possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony.

He is being held without bond at Fulton County Jail, but his attorney, Drew Findling, is adamant officials have no grounds to keep his client locked up.

"Our review of the initial evidence made available to us indicates there is no basis for any criminal charges against Rayshawn Bennett," he tells TMZ. "We will continue our own independent investigation on his behalf."

Following the shooting on 10 December, which also left another man wounded, two fellow suspects, Ra'von Boyd and Leroy Pitts, were also arrested.

According to the police report, James Adams was discovered with a gunshot wound to the head last month in the 900 block of Peeples Street and later died of his injuries. A second gunshot victim, 32, arrived at a nearby fire station with a wound to the abdomen a short time later and survived. Police determined the shootings were related.

Police believed the shooting occurred in the 900 block of Dimmock Street and Adams' body was dropped off nearby. Officers found multiple shell casings at the scene.

