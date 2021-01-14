 
 

Mary-Kate Olsen Reaches Amicable Amicable With Olivier Sarkozy Months After Divorce Drama

WENN/Rob Rich
Lawyers for both the former 'Full House' star and her estranged husband inform a judge about the pair's decisions during a Manhattan Supreme Court video hearing.

  • Jan 14, 2021

AceShowbiz - Mary-Kate Olsen is one step closer to officially end her five years of marriage to Olivier Sarkozy. Having gone through divorce drama months prior, the former "Full House" star has reportedly managed to reach an amicable settlement with her estranged husband.

The 34-year-old fashion designer and her estranged husband had a Manhattan Supreme Court Zoom hearing on Wednesday, January 13. During the virtual hearing, the banker's attorney, Michael Mosberg, informed the judge overseeing the case about the former couple's decisions. "So, we have reached a final agreement," he stated.

"And we appreciate the time and latitude that you've given us. … It's been incremental, but we continue to make forward progress. We, as of this morning, reached the final agreement," Michael emphasized. "We just need to revise that agreement, get it executed and get it to you, which we will have by the end of next week, but … the deal is now done."

Mary-Kate's lawyer, Nancy Chemtob, also supported Michael's statement by stating, "We've been working very hard and we appreciate the court's time and the adjournments, and we do have a settlement, and we will be able to get that signed and executed, as Mr. Mosberg said, by next week." She added, "All issues are resolved."

Mary-Kate, who wed Olivier in November 2015, filed for a divorce in April 2020 by revealing that "the relationship has broken down irretrievably." However, the New York Post reported that her filing was not accepted by the city's court due to limited resources amid the coronavirus pandemic.

In the following month, the sister of Ashley Olsen and Elizabeth Olsen filed an emergency divorce petition. She claimed, "My husband has terminated the lease on our New York City residence... without my consent."

"This application is an emergency because my husband expects me to move out of our home on Monday, May 18, 2020 in the middle of New York City being on pause due to COVID-19," she added. "I am petrified that my husband is trying to deprive me of the home we have lived in and if he is successful, I will not only lose my home but I risk losing my personal property as well."

