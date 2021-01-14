Justin Timberlake and Demi Lovato to Take Part in TV Special Celebrating Joe Biden's Inauguration

WENN/Instar/Michael Wright Music

The 90-minute event, called 'Celebrating America', will be held in lieu of the traditional in-person festivities due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic and hosted by Tom Hanks.

AceShowbiz - Justin Timberlake and Demi Lovato will help to celebrate Joe Biden's inauguration as the 46th President of the United States during a star-studded TV special.

The "SexyBack" hitmaker will be joined by collaborator Ant Clemons to perform their new song "Better Days", while rocker Jon Bon Jovi will also be taking the stage on 20 January.

Tom Hanks will serve as the host for the 90-minute event, called "Celebrating America", which will be held in lieu of the traditional in-person festivities due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

Discussing the upcoming U.S. special on breakfast show "Today", Timberlake said, "It feels like the theme of 2021 is redemption, so I'm very excited... (I'm) incredibly excited, what an honour."

He also wrote on Twitter, "A few months ago @AntClemons and I wrote BETTER DAYS. This song was our way of doing what little we could to encourage everyone to stay hopeful and to keep working towards a better future. I'm honored to announce we'll be performing it for the Inauguration. We have a long way to go to fix, undo, and rebuild this country... but I hope now, despite the past four years, we’re on our way."

A variety of other celebrities are also expected to take part with pre-recorded appearances as they help Biden and Vice President-elect Kamala Harris kick off their historic first term in office.