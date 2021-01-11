'The Boys' Dominates Critics Choice Super Awards With Four Wins

Amazon Prime Video TV

While the Amazon Prime Video series secures the title of best superhero series among others, Andy Samberg's 'Palm Springs' and Pixar's 'Soul' take home three prizes each.

Jan 11, 2021

AceShowbiz - "The Boys" was the big winner at the inaugural Critics Choice Super Awards on Sunday night (January 10), taking home four gongs including acting prizes for Antony Starr and Aya Cash.

The Amazon Prime Video series, a drama about a group of vigilante superheroes, also saw Starr win the best villain in a series prize, while the programme was named best superhero series.

"Palm Springs", a film starring Andy Samberg and J.K. Simmons, took home three prizes, as did Disney Pixar's "Soul" - with Jamie Foxx landing the best voice actor in an animated movie for that one.

"Birds of Prey: And the Fantabulous Emancipation of One Harley Quinn" saw Ewan McGregor and Margot Robbie named best actor and actress in a superhero movie respectively, while Spike Lee's "Da 5 Bloods" won best action movie and best actor in an action movie for Delroy Lindo.

Elisabeth Moss was named best actress in a horror movie for her turn in "The Invisible Man", which also took home the best horror movie prize, while Vince Vaughn's role in "Freaky" saw him nab the best actor in a horror movie honour.

Patrick Stewart was named best actor in a science fiction/fantasy series for his portrayal of Jean-Luc Picard in "Star Trek: Picard", while Natasia Demetriou took home the best actress prize in that genre for "What We Do in the Shadows".

Other winners on the evening included Jim Carrey, who was named best villain for his role in "Sonic the Hedgehog", and Daveed Diggs, who won the best actor in an action series award for "Snowpiercer".

The full list of winners at the Critics Choice Super Awards is as follows: