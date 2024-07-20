'The Boys' Season 4 Finale Takes Aim at Warner Bros.' 'Batgirl' Cancellation

AceShowbiz - Season 4 of Prime Video's superhero satire "The Boys" continues its tradition of mocking political and pop-cultural events by targeting Warner Bros.' cancellation of the "Batgirl" movie.

In the finale episode, "VNN Today" reports that Vought Studios has canceled "Training A-Train," a highly anticipated film set to star Supe and Will Ferrell, despite being completely finished. Vought executive Ashley Barrett explains that writing off the film as a tax deduction would be more profitable than its release.

This mirrors the real-world situation surrounding "Batgirl," which was abruptly canceled by Warner Bros. in 2022 despite being in post-production. Reports suggested that the studio made the decision to save money on tax breaks.

The cancellation caused an uproar among fans, and "The Boys" cleverly weaves this controversy into its narrative. The fictional director of "Training A-Train" urges fans to rewatch the trailer in hopes of pressuring Vought to release the film.

"The Boys" also pokes fun at Warner Bros.' recent cancelations and downsizing following its merger with Discovery on Twitter and mocked the increased subscription fee for HBO Max and Discovery+, seemingly defending executive producer Seth Rogen whose project coicidentally landed on the chopping block at WB.

While Warner Bros. reshuffles its DC content strategy, "The Boys" remains a popular and critically acclaimed series. Its renewed for a fifth and final season demonstrates its ongoing relevance and ability to satirize the entertainment industry.