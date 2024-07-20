 
'The Boys' Season 4 Finale Takes Aim at Warner Bros.' 'Batgirl' Cancellation
Prime Video/Warner Bros. Pictures
TV

In a sharp-witted move that fans of satire would expect from Amazon Prime Video's 'The Boys', the Season 4 finale cleverly mocks the surprising and controversial cancellation of DC's 'Batgirl' movie.

  • Jul 20, 2024

AceShowbiz - Season 4 of Prime Video's superhero satire "The Boys" continues its tradition of mocking political and pop-cultural events by targeting Warner Bros.' cancellation of the "Batgirl" movie.

In the finale episode, "VNN Today" reports that Vought Studios has canceled "Training A-Train," a highly anticipated film set to star Supe and Will Ferrell, despite being completely finished. Vought executive Ashley Barrett explains that writing off the film as a tax deduction would be more profitable than its release.

This mirrors the real-world situation surrounding "Batgirl," which was abruptly canceled by Warner Bros. in 2022 despite being in post-production. Reports suggested that the studio made the decision to save money on tax breaks.

  Editors' Pick

The cancellation caused an uproar among fans, and "The Boys" cleverly weaves this controversy into its narrative. The fictional director of "Training A-Train" urges fans to rewatch the trailer in hopes of pressuring Vought to release the film.

"The Boys" also pokes fun at Warner Bros.' recent cancelations and downsizing following its merger with Discovery on Twitter and mocked the increased subscription fee for HBO Max and Discovery+, seemingly defending executive producer Seth Rogen whose project coicidentally landed on the chopping block at WB.

While Warner Bros. reshuffles its DC content strategy, "The Boys" remains a popular and critically acclaimed series. Its renewed for a fifth and final season demonstrates its ongoing relevance and ability to satirize the entertainment industry.

Follow AceShowbiz.com @ Google News

You can share this post!

You might also like
Related Posts
Karl Urban Unveils Bloody Look in Behind-the-Scenes Photo of 'The Boys' Season 5

Karl Urban Unveils Bloody Look in Behind-the-Scenes Photo of 'The Boys' Season 5

'The Boys' Season 5: First Set Photo Revealed as Filming Begins

'The Boys' Season 5: First Set Photo Revealed as Filming Begins

'The Boys' Star Laz Alonso Wants Cinematic Ending for Season 5

'The Boys' Star Laz Alonso Wants Cinematic Ending for Season 5

'The Boys' Confirmed to Conclude With Season 5

'The Boys' Confirmed to Conclude With Season 5

Latest News
Sydney Sweeney and Brandon Sklenar Spark Romance Rumors After Night at Stagecoach
  • Apr 30, 2025

Sydney Sweeney and Brandon Sklenar Spark Romance Rumors After Night at Stagecoach

Michael Bolton Struggles With His Speech, Mobility and Short-Term Memory Amid Cancer Battle
  • Apr 30, 2025

Michael Bolton Struggles With His Speech, Mobility and Short-Term Memory Amid Cancer Battle

Christina Haack Slams Her Boyfriend's Ex for Allegedly Spreading 'Lies' About Her
  • Apr 30, 2025

Christina Haack Slams Her Boyfriend's Ex for Allegedly Spreading 'Lies' About Her

Calvin Harris Expecting His First Child With Vick Hope
  • Apr 30, 2025

Calvin Harris Expecting His First Child With Vick Hope

Selena Gomez and Benny Blanco Recall Their Awkward First Kiss
  • Apr 30, 2025

Selena Gomez and Benny Blanco Recall Their Awkward First Kiss

Cardi B Cuddling Baby Daughter in Heartwarming Rare Photo
  • Apr 30, 2025

Cardi B Cuddling Baby Daughter in Heartwarming Rare Photo