Keyshia Cole Apologizes for Another Delay of 'Verzuz' With Ashanti: 'I STAY READY!'

Jan 11, 2021

AceShowbiz - Keyshia Cole is feeling sorry for fans as they are forced to wait a little longer for a "Verzuz" featuring her and Ashanti. After it was announced that the episode was pushed back due to relocation, the "Love" hitmaker took to her Instagram account to apologize to her fans.

"I'm so sorry the @verzuztv event didn't happen!" so the singer wrote on Saturday, January 9 in the caption alongside a selfie. She then explained that the decision to delay the much-awaited episode was made to ensure safety for everyone involved, saying, "I want you guys to kno, I really think @applemusic didn't want to put staff/Production in danger along with @ashanti and myself."

The "I Should Have Cheated" songstress added, "Due to the recent spike with the Corona virus .... I kno you all had get togethers and parties planned in states that were open. I'm so sorry! I love you guys, and thank you for the continued love and support over all these years!!! I BEEN READY! And I STAY READY!!!"

Hinting that she was as eager as others for the battle, Keyshia wrote on Instagram Stories, "When you could be singing. But now you in bed bored."

Keyshia Cole sounded disappointed over the 'Verzuz' delay.

"Verzuz", which hails from Swizz Beatz and Timbaland, announced the delay on Instagram on Friday, writing, "This has been an emotional week. In addition, as COVID-19 numbers continue to increase, safety is a top priority for us. As much as we enjoy having everyone together in the same room, to protect the artists and everyone who works with us in putting the shows together, we'll be going back to separate locations for a bit."

Concluding the announcement, the statement continued, "We're excited for the next few events, and look forward to getting back to the show in the coming weeks," noting that the upcoming battle will be between Ashanti and Keyshia.

Keyshia made sure that everyone knew that she wasn't happy for the decision, taking to the comment section to leave a side-eyeing emoji. Fans rallied behind her as one wrote, "literally been saying stop playing with keyshia!!" Alluding that the numerous delays were because Ashanti was scared to go against Keyshia, a fan insisted, "Cause at this point she SCARED baby ! We know."

Keyshia and Ashanti were initially set to go head-to-head on December 12, 2020. It was pushed back due to Ashanti's COVID-19 diagnosis. "Unfortunately, we have to postpone tonight's @Ashanti vs @KeyshiaCole #VERZUZ. Ashanti tested positive for COVID-19 beforehand, and we cannot put anyone at risk in the process. First time this has struck us so close to showtime," a statement read. "We apologize to our incredible audience! Get well soon, Ashanti. Wear a mask, stay inside, and take COVID-19 seriously. It's truly affecting our community."