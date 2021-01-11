Prince Harry and Meghan Markle to Attend Queen's Birthday Celebration After Megxit

WENN/Dinendra Haria Celebrity

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex are reportedly set to reunite with the royal family this spring for the first time in public since they gave up their titles.

Jan 11, 2021

AceShowbiz - The British royal family is apparently ready to welcome back Prince Harry and Meghan Markle after the couple ditched them for their new life in the U.S. The Duke and Duchess of Sussex are reportedly set to reunite with the royal family members for the first time in public this spring since they gave up their titles.

As reported by the Sunday Times, the 36-year-old prince and his wife are invited to join the celebration of Queen Elizabeth II's 95th birthday in London, which will be marked with the Trooping of the Colour. The couple is said to be expected to attend the annual parade, which will take place on June 12.

The military parade will also be the first national celebration in the United Kingdom since the beginning of the pandemic. Last year, the event was drastically reduced and moved to Windsor for the first time during the Queen's 68-year reign due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

"The current plan is for the Queen's birthday parade to go ahead in London as normal, with the acceptance that it may need to be adapted or scaled back depending on what guidelines are in force at the time," a royal aide told the outlet regarding plans of the event. "But the aspiration and the ultimate desire is to make it happen."

Harry and Meghan last made their public appearance with the royals at the Westminster Abbey Commonwealth service on March 9. They have since moved to the U.S. and lived in their new Montecito home in California with their 1-year-old son Archie.

The news of Harry and Meghan's reunion with the royals in London arrives after it was reported that Prince William and Kate Middleton are planing to visit the Sussexes at their new Montecito home sometime in 2021 as the royal brothers attempt to repair their fractured relationship. William and Harry are also said to be "looking forward to spending time together in person the moment it's safe to travel."