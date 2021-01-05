Vanessa Kirby on Assault Allegations Against Shia LaBeouf: I Stand With Abuse Victims

WENN/Mario Mitsis/Avalon Celebrity

'The Crown' alum finally breaks her silence after her 'Pieces of a Woman' co-star was sued by his former girlfriend FKA twigs over alleged assault and sexual battery during their relationship.

AceShowbiz - Vanessa Kirby has finally broken her silence on Shia LaBeouf's abuse allegations. A few weeks after her "Pieces of a Woman" co-star was sued by his ex-girlfriend FKA twigs for alleged assault and sexual battery during their relationship, the Martha Weiss depicter stressed that she does "stand with abuse victims."

The actress known for her portrayal of Princess Margaret on "The Crown" shared her two cents on the matter in a new interview with The Sunday Times. "I stand with all survivors of abuse and respect the courage of anyone who speaks their truth," she stated. "Regarding the recent news, I can't comment on an ongoing legal case."

While Kirby did not directly condemn LaBeouf with her statement, Netflix made a harsher response to the assault allegations. The streaming service removed the actor from the For Your Consideration page of "Pieces of a Woman", which features the movie's synopsis and stills, and from any award consideration.

LaBeouf's former girlfriend twigs took him to court back on December 11, 2020. The musician, whose real name is Tahliah Barnett, filed the lawsuit in Los Angeles as she accused the "Transformers" actor of physical abuse, sexual battery and infliction of emotional distress during their months-long relationship since late 2018.

LaBeouf has since responded to the accusations by offering an apology. "I'm not in any position to tell anyone how my behavior made them feel," he said. "I have no excuses for my alcoholism or aggression, only rationalizations. I have been abusive to myself and everyone around me for years. I have a history of hurting the people closest to me. I'm ashamed of that history and am sorry to those I hurt. There is nothing else I can really say."

While LaBeouf expressed his remorse for his aggressive behavior, he claimed that "many of these allegations are not true." Though so, he was said to have sought for a "long-term inpatient treatment" following the scandal. "[He] needs help and he knows that," his lawyer Shawn Holley told Variety. "We are actively seeking the kind of meaningful, intensive, long-term inpatient treatment that he desperately needs."